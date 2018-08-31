A New Orleans pizza chain is doing its part to save the planet by swapping out plastic straws in its restaurants with a biodegradable option.
Reginielli's Pizzeria, which has eight restaurtans in the New Orleans area and one in Baton Rouge, announced the change Thursday on its Facebook page, using the hashtag #ReginellisGeauxsGreen. The pizza chain assured patrons of the new straws' sturdiness in a post on Twitter, also.
"We are proud to announce that we have removed plastic straws from our restaurants!" the post said. "We are offering biodegradable sugar-cane straws as an alternative upon request."
The decision by Reginelli's is the latest environmentally-conscious move by restaurants in the New Orleans area. Casa Borrega has eliminated plastic straws from its restaurant and Seed offers recycled, biodegradable and compostable "to-go" products, including straws.
Both restaurants are clients of LifeCity, a local organization that connects restaurants to eco-friendly business supplies.
