City Park officials will issue a new call for bids to lease its Casino Building, which for years has been occupied by beignet cafe Morning Call and was the subject of a controversial bid process earlier this year.

In that process, Morning Call's bid--the highest received by the park--was tossed after company officials missed a pre-bid meeting. The lease was awarded to Café du Monde, but Morning Call filed suit to have City Park's decision overturned. Last month, a judge ruled in Morning Call's favor and invalidated Café du Monde's lease.

"While we disagree with the Court's decision in the matter, the Park believes the best course of action is to re-bid the lease," Park officials said in a news release. "Therefore, the Park will proceed to redraft the bid specification to address the concerns of the Court."

A new call for bids should go out "as soon as possible," the release said.

In the interim, Morning Call will remain in the Casino Building on a month-to-month basis, as it has for the last year. Earlier this spring, Morning Call closed its only other location in Metairie citing rising rents and a changing retail landscape.

