510 N. Florida St., Covington, (985) 302-5166

The menu looks short, even basic. But the possibilities are endless if you take this intimate sushi bar on its own terms and engage chef Oui one on one. His fish is pristine and highly varied. The specials and signature dishes bring out their best without masking their primal goodness. The execution is precise, but there’s still room for the chef’s personal taste and style. This is the full package, quietly wrapped in a Covington cottage. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

2325 Veterans Blvd., Metairie, (504) 833-7477

Flames leap from the hibachi tables where families gather for a familiar dose of dinner theater, but for sushi lovers the real show is at the long, long sushi bar, teeming with specials. The robust selection of fish goes far past the standards for ever-changing house specials, sometimes touched with a bit of oil, some balsamic or the kitchen torch. The selection is always impressive. Lunch and dinner daily. $$