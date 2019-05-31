You'll be able to get a roast beef po-boy at Parasol's Restaurant & Bar this weekend, but after last call on Friday night the bar at this classic Irish Channel joint will go dry.

Parasol's proprietor Thea Hogan said that a city lawsuit over unpaid taxes has left her unable to renew Parasol's liquor license, which expires after May 31. She is working to get the bar back to normal, but when or how that will happen remains an open question.

"We want it to be the way people expect here, but it isn't easy," said Hogan.

The restaurant part of the operation, which occupies its own room in the ramshackle corner joint, will remain open as Hogan works to get the bar's business back in order with city hall, she said.

The po-boys at Parasol’s made memories for generations of its patrons, while cold beer and stronger drinks from the bar have helped others forget their cares.

It was founded in 1952 by Charles Louis Passauer, who set up shop at the corner of Third and Constance streets, tucked into a neighborhood known for its many Irish families, riverfront industry and rough-and-tumble city politics.

Lore around the bar holds that Passauer named his bar Parasol's because he thought it sounded like his last name but would be easier for people to pronounce.

The name Parasol's has indeed been on the lips of its many fans through the years, part of any discussion, or argument, about the city's best roast beef po-boys. The bar also became famous for its St. Patrick's Day block party, which fills the surrounding streets with emerald-themed revelry.

Parasol’s reopened early after Hurricane Katrina, getting back to the business of making po-boys the same say its bread supplier, Leidenheimer Baking Co., resumed operations in the fall of 2005.

In 2010, Thea and John Hogan bought Parasol’s. John was a Florida native, and Thea is from Marrero, and the couple moved back to her hometown. Thea Hogan had visited Parasol’s each St. Patrick’s Day growing up, and the purchase felt like a homecoming, John Hogan said in an interview at the time.

The transition caused a dust up, however, because it bumped the longtime operator of the bar and po-boy shop, Jeff Carreras, who operated the business but did not own the property.

Carreras promptly opened his own bar and po-boy shop, Tracey’s Original Irish Channel Bar, one block away, serving the same staples and cultivating a similar corner joint vibe.

For his part, John Hogan vowed to preserve Parasol’s role, and pledged minimal changes in the bar or restaurant.

“We want it to be the same fun neighborhood place that it is known to be,” he told the Times-Picayune in 2010. “Funky and rickety.”

Hogan died just two years later at age 56.

His widow said she has struggled to keep the bar and restaurant going in recent years, but is confident she will find a way to fully reopen.

"It's tough with po-boys and being a corner bar, you can only charge so much and keep your customers," she said.

Parasol's Restaurant and Bar

2533 Constance St., 504-302-1543