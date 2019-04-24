Each year, NOLA Crawfish Festival spices up the “down time” between Jazz Fest weekends with an impressive line up of jam and funk-focused bands and mountains of mudbugs.

Back again Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (April 29-May 1), it turns the outdoor grounds of Central City BBQ (1201 S. Rampart St.) into a giant backyard boil with live music from mid-afternoon through the night.

Crawfish are prepared by Chris “Shaggy” Davis and his company NOLA Crawfish King. Davis caters concerts, festivals and backyard throw-downs, and these gigs often include a strong Louisiana music contingent. That's kept Davis close to plenty of New Orleans musicians, and he conceived NOLA Crawfish Fest to put the pieces together.

Central City BBQ encompasses about half a city block, with a large indoor restaurant and an open yard ringed by repurposed shipping containers.

For NOLA Crawfish Festival, those containers will frame the stage for a funk- and jam-heavy music line up with acts including Neville Jacobs (Ivan Neville and Cris Jacobs), Anders Osborne, the Mike Dillon Band and Samantha Fish with Jonathon “Boogie” Long.

There’s a crawfish cookoff with backyard teams vying for honors on May 1 and a crawfish eating contest on April 30.

NOLA Crawfish Festival

April 29-May 1, 3-10 p.m.

Central City BBQ, 1201 S. Rampart St.

Tickets: start at $45; details at nolacrawfishfest.com

New Orleans Dining Guide 2019: Our critic's top 100 picks for how the city eats today The character of New Orleans comes through in its restaurants. This dining guide pulls together a story of that character and puts 100 recomme…

+11 Finding 'Italian crawfish' and a po-boy hook-up at a Gentilly seafood market You may have heard of Viet-Cajun crawfish, and perhaps you’ve tasted these boiled mudbugs tossed in garlic butter. It’s all over food media th…

+11 Ian McNulty: Crawfish are beasts. A Louisiana crawfish boil can make you more human You can love crawfish, you can be obsessed with them and you can post your social media pictures of all their red shell glory until your phone dies.