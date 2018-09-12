Since its modern emergence as a restaurant row, what's kept Freret Street so interesting is the way it has room for such a diversity of flavors and formats. Pull onto the street and you can go shopping for what you’re craving.

Sometimes individual players evolve into their roles, which is what has happened lately at Bar Frances.

Since opening in 2016, it’s been the wine bar and modern bistro for this stretch.

That approach remains in place here. But with a face-lift recently completed in the dining room and a familiar face now running the kitchen, it feels like Bar Frances has grown into its neighborhood niche.

The dining room has gone a shade darker from its original sleek white style. Trimmed now in wood finishes and flooring, the new look has softened the ambient vibe and decibel level. It has dialed down to settle in.

The menu still fits the mid-range bistro mode but is brighter and lighter than the French bistro standard.

The chef now is Marcus Woodham, a veteran of many fine dining spots in New Orleans (including a stint at Tujague’s, the historic restaurant run by Bar Frances proprietor Mark Latter).

His strength here at Bar Frances is in balancing eye-catching modern styles with the approachable appeal of a neighborhood spot.

One standout is the shrimp arrabiata rigatoni. The shrimp are coarsely ground so their sweet pop of flavor is strewn all across the dish, between salty capers and a dose of saba, a mellow dark vinegar thick enough to be a sauce.

Gulf fish, tuna recently, was seared to rare, sliced and splayed out like a staircase, with sections of citrus resting on the steps and grilled green eggplant and fresh field peas underneath.

Charred shishito peppers (mostly sweet, occasionally hot), lamb meatballs over whipper edamame and a good selection of cheese and charcuterie (including dense chunks of merguez sausage) are appetizers that also fulfill this restaurant’s dual identity as Freret Street’s grown-up wine bar. If getting a sausage and a pint down the street at Dat Dog feels like a beer garden hang, a cheese plate and a bottle on the patio here feels like lounging on a front porch.

Bar Frances has seen more than its share of change since opening two years ago, with the departure of a founding partner and a few different chefs successively at the helm.

What's held constant is its role as the upscale/casual spot for this restaurant row. The reboot here feels like it has steered closer to the center of that appeal without reinventing the wheel.

Bar Frances

4525 Freret St., 504-371-5043

Dinner daily, lunch Fri., brunch Sat./Sun., happy hour daily (4-7 p.m.)

+17 Review: Echo’s Pizza, an unlikely ally to take the edge off a New Orleans summer day Strange to say, but after another day trying to keep the raging New Orleans heat at bay, on many nights this summer, I’ve found myself drawn t…

+10 Clesi’s, a boil business born on the street, opens its own Mid-City seafood patio James Clesi built a business with his skill around the crawfish boil, a jovial optimism that seems to bubble over, and not much else. For year…