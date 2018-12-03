Between the greens and beans, the slow-cooked stews and lots of chicken, Myesha Brown saw common ground between Caribbean flavors and the soul food she grew up eating.

At her new restaurant, Bonnets NOLA, they share the same menu and sometimes blend in the same dish.

Bonnets NOLA marked its grand opening just after Thanksgiving at 1910 Magazine St., in a historic building that wends across two stories in a busy stretch of the Lower Garden District.

Brown’s menu is based on staples of soul food (fried chicken, pork chops, collard greens) and island cooking (jerk chicken, Jamaican-style curry, fried yucca and conch fritters).

Its style is much more contemporary than traditional. And while there’s plenty of meat on this menu, Bonnets NOLA also has a strong showing of vegan dishes.

Brown said she was inspired to bring something different to the dining scene.

“From age 7, I always knew I wanted to open a soul food restaurant, but I wanted it to be a little more upscale,” said Brown, now 28.

“There’s great soul food out there, but let’s face it, it’s usually in the hood. I want a place where more people can feel comfortable going. I wanted a place where presentation matters, where everything is done with intricate detail. We don’t have enough places like that in the black community,” said Brown, who is black.

The first-time restaurateur is originally from Chicago, a city where Caribbean food is strongly represented. She developed a restaurant with her boyfriend Tommy Smith, a New Orleans native.

They named it for the Scotch bonnet pepper, a hot chile prominent in island cooking.

The jerk style seasoning blend shows up all across the menu. It’s in a jerk ranch sauce for the conch fritters and in a mix of Brussels sprouts, cauliflower and chickpeas for a vegan dish. The menu has "gator wings" (alligator on the bone), curried goat and conch chowder and also combo plates of rice and peas, vegetables and jerk-style seitan, the wheat-based vegan mock meat.

Egg rolls are filled with pulled jerk chicken and collard greens. Oxtail is served in a stew and also in a sandwich riffing on a cheesesteak.

Still, there's also a lighter touch across the menu. Greens are cooked with turkey instead of pork, for instance. Instead of conventional fries, the kitchen prepares fried yucca, with a light texture and a subtly sweet flavor.

“People are more health-conscious now. I grew up eating country fried steak and tofu," said Brown, describing her approach to making this menu. "Besides, I have a lot of vegan friends, and they would kill me if I opened a restaurant without vegan dishes."

Bonnets NOLA occupies an old town house set in a row of historic buildings across from the little triangular pocket park devoted to Sophie Wright. The interior runs through a progression of small dining spaces, from the bar downstairs to a second floor that opens to a snug gallery over Magazine Street for open-air dining. The design is a mix of old and new, with bare brick, refurbished millwork, chandeliers, contemporary art and clear acrylic "ghost chairs."

The address was previously Hookah House Café. It was earlier home to restaurants including Jackson and Sugar Magnolia.

This part of the Lower Garden District has seen new energy lately, with the Munch Factory relocating here in 2017, La Carreta and Gris Gris opening this year and more development projects underway nearby.

Bonnets NOLA has a full bar.

Bonnets NOLA

1910 Magazine St., 504-827-1959

Mon.-Thu. 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Fri. 11 a.m. to midnight, Sun. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

