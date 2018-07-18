One of the selling points for food halls, the more stylish, next-generation kin to the food court, is the way they present different flavors next to each other.
Pythian Market, a food hall in the CBD, now has a new addition that’s a bit different from anything else.
Little Fig opened in the hall this week as a deli and hummus bar, serving trays of the soothing Middle Eastern dip finished in a variety of ways.
Little Fig is an offshoot of 1000 Figs, the tiny, popular Mediterranean eatery in Faubourg St. John that grew out of the Fat Falafel food truck.
It functions as a deli first and foremost, with an opening lineup of cured meats, cheeses and pickles. But for a quick meal, hummus is the star here. The opening menu serves it up with spiced beef, a mixture of lamb and pork, seasonal vegetables, chicken, or straight up with tahini and olive oil. They're served with seasonal fresh and pickled salads and bread.
Little Fig is the last piece of the Pythian Market to join the food hall, which now has a dozen walk-up eateries, a coffee bar and its own main bar.
The food hall opened with most of these up and running in late May.
One more addition since that debut is Meribo Pizza, an expansion from the full-service restaurant Meribo in Covington.
The stand has a wood-burning oven for pizza and also some other dishes, like cornbread focaccia with spreads. Meribo also has a happy hour, with $8 pizzas from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The food hall is in the ground floor of the Pythian Building, a historic but long-vacant high rise recently revived as a mixed-use development.
The building will soon open an event space on the second floor called the Laurenia and a music venue and bar called 2Three4 (after its address on Loyola Avenue).
Cafe Adelaide to close in August
Cafe Adelaide & the Swizzle Stick Bar in downtown New Orleans will close next month, ending a 15-year partnership between its Brennan family proprietors and the Loews Hotel.
The restaurant was created by the same branch of the Brennan family that operates Commander’s Palace. Cafe Adelaide will close Aug. 24, they announced in a release. The Loews Hotel will take over operation of the restaurant and bar after that.
Cafe Adelaide, named for the late Adelaide Brennan (sister of Ella Brennan), was conceived as a more casual, more playful contemporary Creole eatery.
Its Swizzle Stick Bar was an early adopter of the modern craft cocktail trend when it debuted in 2003. It introduced the term "bar chef" for its head bartender (who, for many years, was local cocktail expert Lu Brow) and presaged the greater attention cocktails would soon get around the restaurant business.
Ti Adelaide Martin, a co-owner of her family’s company, has a new restaurant project in the works, in partnership with Commander’s Palace chef Tory McPhail and Darryl Reginelli, of the Reginelli’s Pizza brand.
This new restaurant is called Picnic Provisions & Whiskey and is taking shape at the corner of Magazine and State streets, in a location that was previously Noodle & Pie.
Cafe B plans departure in Metairie
As more new restaurants remake the Old Metairie dining scene, one of its longtime anchors will be departing.
Café B, the Creole bistro from the Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group, will close by the end of 2018. A precise date has not been set.
Brennan’s company decided not to renew its lease at 2700 Metairie Road. After Café B serves its last meal, staff will be offered positions at the company’s other restaurants.
In an interview, Brennan described the decision to close as a strategic one for his company.
"We've been there for seven years and we've done fine," Brennan said. "We're looking at a few other opportunities now, and this will put us in a better position for those. We have a great team there, so the important thing is keeping them with us."
Café B opened in 2011. Initially, it was styled after the gastropub trend (to the tune of chicken potpie, an upscale burger and mac and cheese). But the restaurant quickly recalibrated to a more contemporary Creole footing with an emphasis on local seafood. It grew into one of the best upscale/casual restaurants in Metairie, an area where more straight-up casual dining is the norm.
The Metairie Road area that Café B has called home underwent recent zoning changes that have brought new development, including a number of new eateries.