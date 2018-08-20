Greg Tillery got his start in the food business with a food truck. Today, the young restaurateur shuttles between two locations of his We Dat’s Chicken & Shrimp, downtown and in Gentilly. Soon he’ll expand that circuit to the West Bank.

A new We Dat’s is taking shape in Marrero at 4905 Westbank Expwy. The location was for many years a Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen franchise, though more recently it was an Italian pie (the Popeyes relocated nearby).

“I’m really encouraged by the way people have responded to this,” Tillery said. “This has all really been a blessing.”

We Dat’s serves chicken wings, loaded fries, fried shrimp and catfish and does it with a strong dose of New Orleans pride. The exterior is a regal purple. Inside, the counter-service restaurants are decked in murals showing New Orleans sports heroes, musicians and artists. Many of the same notables often turn up in the flesh for a wing and fry fix.

Just three years ago, Tillery was slinging wings from his We Dat food truck, following second lines and setting up outside nightclubs and by a car wash on Tulane Avenue. It was a slog, but he brought a relentless focus on service even to the food truck game. When customers had to wait for orders, he essentially offered car hop service, running their meals out them.

He built a following and parlayed this into his first location, which opened in 2016 in a small Canal Street storefront that had been empty for years. The Gentilly location followed in 2017.

“As soon as we opened that second one, people started asking ‘when are you coming to the West Bank?’” Tillery said. “You know how it is in New Orleans. Even if it’s not too far, when people like something they want it in their neighborhood.”

We Dat’s Chicken & Shrimp

1407 Canal St., 504-252-4927

4500 Old Gentilly Road, 504-605-9959

4905 Westbank Expwy., slated to open late September 2018