The National Fried Chicken Festival was inspired by a classic, and that would be fried chicken, the pride of countless restaurants and many more home cooks.

Each year though, the homegrown New Orleans festival adds a new twist and 2019 is no different.

When the event returns it will expand to three days, Sept. 20-22, bringing a Friday-through-Sunday fest to Woldenberg Park, between the French Quarter and the banks of the Mississippi River (for those who plan their autumn around the gridiron schedule, the Saints have a road game in Seattle that Sunday and LSU travels to Vanderbilt; Tulane is off).

The National Fried Chicken Festival is sponsored by chicken giant Raising Cane's, though the focus of the festival is on smaller restaurants. Drawing a diverse collection of food vendors and food aficionados, the annual event has become a showcase for different styles around the common theme of fried chicken.

Last year, the event’s top awards went to the take-out shop McHardy’s Chicken and Fixin’s (for best fried chicken) and Blue Oak BBQ, a first-time vendor that year (for best use of fried chicken in a dish - a spicy fried chicken sandwich).

Created by local company the Spears Group, the event was first held in 2016 in Lafayette Square, where big turn out make for a cooped up debut. In year two, the event moved to bigger digs at Woldenburg Park and doubled down by expanding to two days. It also signaled higher ambitions by adding “National” to its name.

In its fourth year, the event will again have live music, kids activities and other promotions around the grounds as dozens of vendors dish out their take on fried chicken. Admission is free.

The National Fried Chicken Festival is scheduled for noon to 9 p.m. Sept. 20, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 21 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 22.

