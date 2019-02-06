A slow-and-low barbecue operation with Alabama roots is expanding to Metairie.

A second local outpost for Moe’s Original Bar B Que is slated to open in mid-March at 1101 N. Causeway Blvd.

It will take over a former Café Roma pizzeria on this busy strip, not far from where Causeway Boulevard meets Metairie Road and Airline Drive.

Moe’s is based on an Alabama barbecue style its founders learned while in college in Tuscaloosa. They started the business after moving to Colorado, cooking Southern ‘que for the ski town crowd. The Moe’s brand has grown to more than 60 locations, including many around the South.

Local franchisees Bryan Hargett and Stephen Lane brought the first Moe’s to New Orleans in 2015, opening in the former Kokopelli’s (closed since Hurricane Katrina) at 3150 Calhoun St. near the Tulane and Loyola university campuses.

They’re developing the Metairie Moe’s, with a third partner, Josh Alston, who has managed the Uptown eatery.

This next Moe’s will follow the same format, with counter service, an open kitchen and a catering operation.

Moe’s serves pulled pork, ribs, turkey and chicken and chicken wings, plus fried catfish, with a selection of traditional Southern sides and changing specials.

While the Moe’s name was new to New Orleans, Hargett said many of the first customers at Calhoun Street were familiar with its barbecue from locations near Gulf Coast beaches or from their own college days in Alabama.

As the brand has broadened its local base, he said, they’ve learned to adjust for local preferences.

Brisket is in higher demand here, so it’s become a twice-weekly special, Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Catering too gets a unique seasonal surge in New Orleans thanks to Mardi Gras.

“People love stuff that you can just put out and have people line up to get it,” said Hargett.

Moe’s Original Bar B Que

3150 Calhoun St., 504-301-3790

1101 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie (opens mid-March, 2019)

