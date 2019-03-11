Paradigm Gardens (1131 S. Rampart St.) got started a few years ago in Central City, transforming a castoff lot into a quarter-acre urban farm that supplies a small circuit of local restaurants.
Since then, it has also evolved into a unique venue for food and music events, with a deep inner-city setting that can still feel like a field-day excursion.
The Paradigm Gardens spring concert series returns every other Tuesday, from March 12 through April 23. The events have live music, drinks and food from different combinations of partner chefs and their contemporaries at other restaurants, all cooking outdoors on a rustic, wood-fired grill and oven.
The concerts can resemble nighttime picnics — lit by tiki torches, loosely orchestrated by the farmers who run the garden and full of food prepared on the spot by chefs just across the serving table. The $80 ticket includes all food and drinks. See the full schedule here.
Paradigm Gardens is also resuming a parallel event series on the farm dubbed Pizza & Pies. For these events, the same outdoor garden kitchen hosts Ancora Pizzeria for pizza and bruschetta, the Pupusa Lady, a Honduran pop-up from local chef Miriam Rodriguez (once based at the former Roux Carre food court), and the bakery Windowsill Pies for sweets.
Each party features a different DJ and guest chefs from other local restaurants, who add their own food to the mix, along with drinks from Roulaison Distillery and Miel Brewery.
There are two editions of Pizza & Pies this spring: March 13 with chef Cesar Nunez and Fritai and April 10 with Turkey and the Wolf and Joie de Vie. Tickets are $45.
Get tickets in advance at paradigmgardensnola.com.
