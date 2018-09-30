The next moves for the Carrollton restaurant Boucherie have a back to the future element. They even come complete with cameos from the past, including a one-night return of the pre-Katrina restaurant Mango House.

Boucherie, the modern Southern bistro, is at the heart of a three-part harmony that chef Nathanial Zimet and James Denio have orchestrated around the corner of South Carrollton Avenue and Jeannette Street for years now. Next door to Boucherie they run the butcher shop/beer garden/eatery Bourree, and around the corner they have an event space call Jeannette. Of course there’s the chef’s purple food truck in the mix too.

Soon, that arrangement will be on shuffle play.

In December, Boucherie will relocate around the corner, to the cottage that is now Jeannette. That’s the address where Boucherie first opened 10 years ago.

After the move, the partners will keep the current Boucherie address, and use it for private dining and events. The change essentially flips their roles. There are no changes planned for Bourree or the truck, a familiar sight at events around town.

The upshot is that Boucherie will revert to the smaller, cottage-sized restaurant it once was, while keeping the other components of the business that have evolved since its start.

“There was a more manageable quality that Jeannette Street offered us, and that’s what we’re getting back to,” said Denio. “We’ve had a lot of discussion about what it means to be in this community in the long haul and what we want out of this restaurant.”

This once-and-future home of Boucherie on Jeannette Street had seen a number of restaurants through the years, and before the move in December it will host pop-ups inspired by that history.

That includes Mango House, which will stage a one-night revival here on Saturday, Oct. 6.

Mango House was the casual, Caribbean-inspired restaurant from chef Anne Lloyd and her husband Matt. They ran it from 2003 until Hurricane Katrina hit, and in that time it won a following and praise for bringing different flavors to the New Orleans restaurant scene. Lloyd, who later started the catering and prepared foods company Nolavore, said she is thrilled for the chance to rekindle her old restaurant.

“We talk about Mango House with our kids,” said Lloyd, whose oldest was still an infant when Katrina struck. “They always say they wish they could see it. Well, now they can.”

Within the same space where she once ran Mango House, Lloyd will serve a four-course dinner with its greatest hits, including coconut shrimp, heart of palm, avocado and papaya salad, double cut jerk pork chops, crab cakes with avocado sauce and a banana rum brulee. Sweet potato chips, a lagniappe snack at the old restaurant, will be on the table too, as well as specialty drinks.

Lloyd said she’s bringing back some of Mango House’s one-time employees to help her run the event.

She’ll also decorate the restaurant in the same style as Mango House, hanging Christmas lights inside and bringing back some of its artwork. Lloyd is even working on a playlist of songs that were in heavy rotation at Mango House back in its day.

Next up, on Nov. 29, Boucherie will host a special dinner at the Jeannette Street space in collaboration with chefs who once worked here. That will include Ian Schnoebelen, who opened his first restaurant Iris in this address (Iris later moved and eventually closed), and Michael Friedman of Pizza Delicious and Doug Crowell of Bao & Noodle, two Boucherie alums.

Zimet and Denio plan to reopen Boucherie here in time for its 10-year anniversary in December. They restaurant, which they developed from the popularity of the Que Crawl truck, is known for its mix of Southern regional flavors and global curiosity, for a menu where boudin balls and hamachi crudo, smoked brisket and duck confit all find common ground.

The Mango House dinner has a prix fixe menu for $55. For reservations, call Boucherie at 504-862-5514.

Boucherie

1506 S. Carrollton Ave. and 8115 Jeannette St., 504-862-5514

