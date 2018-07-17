Tales of the Cocktail officially began today with a toast as an assembled group hoisted French 75 cocktails on Royal Street in front of the Hotel Monteleone.

For the next round, the new leaders of the annual bar and spirits industry conference plunked down $250,000 in grant funding for 11 programs and projects aimed at social, health and sustainability issues within that industry.

Tales of the Cocktail was reorganized earlier this year as a nonprofit, led by new leadership including local bar proprietor Neal Bodenheimer, event producer Gary Solomon Jr. and Solomon’s family, which is prominent in local civic and philanthropic circles.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

They have pledged to use the annual conference as a fundraiser for their new Tales of the Cocktail Foundation. This year, the group allocated $250,000 for grants, issued a broad call for grant proposals and convened a selection committee of industry pros to make the picks. The 2018 grant recipients were announced during a State of the Industry panel discussion to begin the conference.

The foundation plans to make the awards an annual part of Tales of the Cocktail. The 11 proposals selected for funding include projects and plans taking shape around the country, here in New Orleans and overseas.

Below is an at-a-glance round up of recipients. See the full release from Tales of the Cocktail below for more information on each.

86Waste - a community organization for bars, spirits brands, festivals and others to address waste in their business practices.

Causing a Stir - a group created by female bartenders to address inclusion, equal representation and accessibility to educational opportunities in the hospitality industry.

Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE) - this support organization for families in the service industry is establishing a fund for disaster relief.

CocktailSafe.org - to address allergy and food safety issues, an educational platform and directory for bar ingredients and techniques.

CrescentCare - the local nonprofit (previously called NO/AIDS Task Force) will conduct outreach and education to make its health services more accessible to hospitality workers in New Orleans.

Healthy Hospo - a new project from this group focused on health within the hospitality industry addresses sleep issues.

Burnout, Stress, and Substance Use in the Beverage Industry Study - a new survey on burnout, stress and substance use, to develop interventions, examine career barriers for people of marginalized communities and examine relationships between staff and employers.

Mezcaleros of Southern Jalisco - a short documentary examining how global agriculture exacerbates the impact of climate change on local ecosystems and traditional food systems.

Pin Project - a project to create a wearable symbol and social cue for bartenders who have decided not to drink.

PRISM - a creative collaboration to explore the diverse lives and personalities within the hospitality business, through photography and writing.

The 100 Scots - a community network supporting and promoting the modern Scottish hospitality industry.