Tips are sacred in the service industry. This Sunday a collection of people who live on them will pay those tips forward to help elevate an issue they know is vital.

Tip Out Day is Sunday (April 7), when a wide range of tipped workers pledge to contribute a portion of the day’s tips to nonprofits working in sexual violence awareness, response and prevention.

Now in its third year, Tip Out Day is a grassroots campaign that started at a New Orleans bar and has since spread to other cities.

Last year, close to 100 people participated, including bartenders, waiters and dancers. They together collected $17,000. The goal this year is to more than double that amount. An updated list of 2019 participants is available at tipoutday.com.

The effort is organized by Shift Change, a New Orleans-based nonprofit working in sexual violence issues in the hospitality field.

“We know this is a problem, everyone in the industry is acutely familiar with this issue and wishes they weren’t,” said Mark Schettler, who co-founded the first Tip Out day from Bar Tonique, the French Quarter bar he manages.

Much about Tip Out Day is left up to the individuals who participate. That includes what portion of their tips that pledge, and the beneficiaries, which are vetted to ensure they align with the campaign’s goal. In New Orleans, STAR (Sexual Trauma Awareness & Response) has been a beneficiary, for instance, while workers in other cities have chosen their own local groups.

“It’s about people taking the cause on for themselves,” said Schettler.

With its decentralized structure, the campaign is about people contributing in their own workplace and raising money by doing what they do best, Schettler said. They’re also sending a message.

“If what you do is establish that you and your business care about this issue, establish the character of you and your business, let people working on this issue know that they have an ally they might not have known before, and all you had to do is go to work and do what you were going to do, that’s a lot,” he said.

As part of Tip Out Day, Bar Tonqiue hosts the Nips, Sips and Tips burlesque and drag show on Sunday, beginning at 7:30 p.m., with dancers pledging their tips to local groups.

See a list of all Tip Out Day participants here.

