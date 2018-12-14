After the longtime Uptown restaurant La Thai closes later this month, its former space at Prytania and Robert streets will become a new Spanish restaurant called Costera.

Brian Burns and Reno De Ranieri announced their plans for Costera, explaining in a press release that the new restaurant will serve coastal Spanish cuisine in a casual atmosphere set for communal dining.

Costera is slated to open in February.

It’s the first restaurant from the two business partners, who worked together at Donald Link’s restaurant group.

Burns was part of the kitchen crew that opened Peche Seafood Grill in 2013 (it won the James Beard Award for best new restaurant in the U.S. the next year). He became chef de cuisine of Peche in 2015. De Ranieri has been a manager and sommelier at Link's restaurants for years.

La Thai proprietor Diana Chauvin-Galle announced earlier this week that she plans to close her restaurant Dec. 29 after 10 years in business here focus on her young children.

She said she intends to develop a different, more casual Thai eatery elsewhere in the future. Chauvin-Galle is leasing the property at 4938 Prytania St. to Costera.

Look for paella and game dishes. The bar will focus on French and Spanish wines and, according to the release, “spirit-driven” cocktails, which sounds better than the alternative.

Costera

4938 Prytania St.

Projected to open February 2019

