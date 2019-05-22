Those who grow and use fresh herbs are richly rewarded. Just try chopping a few into your next green salad.

Herbs are some of the easiest plants to grow, and many do well year-round in south Louisiana.

Basil expands into great bushes by the end of summer and will sometimes survive winter. Rosemary is a perennial once established. It may take patience to find the exact place where mint likes to grow, but it’s well worth the effort.

Garlic chives are a year-round delight in my courtyard, a ready stand-in for green onion tops. Thyme, found in so much Creole cuisine, will thrive, and most people with bay trees share their leaves. Oregano grows well but is better dried than fresh (in James Beard’s opinion).

Our two growing seasons can be a challenge. Dill and cilantro don't do well in our heat. Fortunately, supermarkets stock cilantro in abundance, along with that Louisiana favorite, flat-leaf parsley.

The usefulness of small, more expensive packets of supermarket herbs can be extended easily: Stick stems in a small container of water, cover loosely with a plastic produce bag and refrigerate.

Herbs deteriorate quickly when waterlogged, though. Rinse herbs and scatter across a clean kitchen towel; roll up to absorb water. Place it into a plastic produce bag, and then in the refrigerator — for at least a day or two.

Herbs can be sweet as well as savory, as pastry chef Beth Biundo, of Beth Biundo Sweets, demonstrated on the Food Heritage Stage at Jazz Fest. She made a basil syrup to go over strawberry shortcake. Wow!

“It’s good in cocktails and lots of desserts,” Biundo said of the syrup.

The trick is to blanch the herb leaves to set the color. Basil and mint are in the same family and interchangeable in many applications, such as this one.

Another great way to use fresh basil is in caprese salad. There are many variations, and I’ve made them all. Try small balls of mozzarella on skewers with cherry tomatoes wrapped in basil leaves. Or halve the small balls and cherry tomatoes and combine with a couple tablespoons minced basil, a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil and a few dashes of red wine vinegar with salt and pepper.

Mushrooms and herbs are a natural combination, as in the recipe here for Cheddar Herb Stuffed Mushrooms.

Jalapeno Cilantro Sauce is popular in Mexican restaurants in parts of Texas. It has a creamy texture, but no dairy, and it's full of jalapeno flavor — fantastic as a dip, marinade or sauce.