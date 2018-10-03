In search of cooler weather to pair with its events, the New Orleans Wine & Food Experience announced today that its 2019 edition will be held earlier in the year than usual.

This next NOWFE is scheduled for April 3-7, keeping its schedule of familiar wine and food events but moving them up for what is typically prime spring weather in New Orleans. The festival was held around Memorial Day weekend last year.

“Several of our events take place outdoors and we believe this earlier date will attract more people to those events while enjoying the perfect weather,” NOWFE executive director Aimee Brown said in a release.

The new date is well before the city's major springtime music festivals begin.

NOWFE has been on the local event calendar since 1992, bringing wine tastings and wine dinners, educational seminars and wine-centered excursions and events, like its Royal Street Stroll. Proceeds benefit the Nunez Community College Culinary Arts Program.

