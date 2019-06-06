When the world learned that Leah Chase had died, expressions of admiration and respect instantly began pouring in.

There is also a move afoot suggesting a more permanent and high profile tribute to the chef: rename Lee Circle in New Orleans as “Leah Circle.”

Chase died Saturday at age 96. The Leah Circle idea began percolating on social media the next day, complete with a hashtag to help it spread.

By Wednesday night, Brent Rosen, president of the Southern Food & Beverage Museum in New Orleans, started an online petition to gather support for a name change to Leah Circle and issued a press release promoting the petition.

“Ideas are just ideas until someone gets behind it, and we have an organization that can get behind this,” Rosen said in an interview. He said the Southern Food & Beverage Museum would commit to fundraising to pay for the design and installation of a statue of Leah Chase at the circle.

The family of the late chef, however, has not participated in any naming effort. Through a spokesman, they said they are aware of the petition and had no comment on it. The spokesman said right now the family is asking for sufficient time to grieve.

Funeral services for Leah Chase are scheduled to begin Saturday with a public viewing at Xavier University and a mass of Christian burial at the family’s church, St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, on Monday (see details here).

The statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee was removed from Lee Circle in 2017, the last of four monuments from the Jim Crow era that were dismantled by the city that year. The removal was a highly contentious process marked by street demonstrations, including both protests and celebrations.

The removals were directed by the administration of Mayor Mitch Landrieu, who left office without creating a plan for what would come next at Lee Circle. The pedestal stands today without a statue or any new official designation. Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s administration earlier convened a task force to advise on the future of the removed monuments but has not announced any plans for their former sites.

A Cantrell spokesman said today that the city has no updates on the monument sites and that the mayor “remains open to a range of ideas and proposals, and wants to make sure the process is transparent and inclusive.”

With the future of Lee Circle an open question, various proposals and petitions have surfaced to change its name after the deaths of other prominent New Orleanians. Fats Domino and Tom Benson have each come up in their turn. Others have proposed naming for New Orleans legends still alive and well. "Brees Circle" was once floated, for instance.

Rosen, however, believes Chase's history as a chef who brought different parts of the New Orleans community together particularly recommends her.

“The work that Leah Chase did is the kind that is very much overlooked,” he said. “The people who do the real heavy lifting of culture don’t get recognized.”

Advocate staff writer Jeff Adeleson contributed to this report.

The Southern Food & Beverage Museum, located near Lee Circle in Central City, has an exhibit gallery named after Leah Chase and its collection includes materials related to the chef and her family’s Dooky Chase’s Restaurant.

On Saturday, the same day as Chase’s public viewing, the museum will have free admission for Louisiana residents to offer a chance to explore its collection.

The Chase family earlier this week announced plans to restore the second floor dining room at Dooky Chase's Restaurant where community leaders and activists met to plan and prepare during the civil rights struggle. The room has been closed off for years, but by January the family intends to reopen it as a tribute to civil rights history.

