After the power duo took the stage in New Orleans, Beyonce and Jay-Z needed a place to munch.

And that's exactly what they did, making their way to the Lower Garden District's The Munch Factory along with two friends and security Friday evening. A picture posted on Beyonce's website Thursday morning shows the pair, along with the owners of the creole restaurant Alexis and Jordan Ruiz.

"They were amazingly cool," Alexis Ruiz said when reached Wednesday morning.

Oh look, Beyonce and Jay-Z wandered into @TheMunchFactory in the Lower Garden District last Friday. Need to know more? https://t.co/knnfVf8qM8 pic.twitter.com/Ux1XvbMpq8 — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) September 20, 2018

The pair took to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Thursday, Sept. 13, self described as "the queen and "the gangster" for a two-and-a-half hour performance as part of their On The Run II tour.

"I thought it was cool they came by us and not some famous celebrity chef," Alexis Ruiz said. "And of course Jordan [Ruiz] told them that they could fly him to cook anywhere."

They skipped the gumbo because they don't eat pork, Alexis Ruiz said, but they "loved" the oysters Gentilly and said the bread pudding "was the best they ever had."

The restaurant was closed so as to avoid a scene while Beyonce and Jay-Z were dining. However, when a couple arrived outside looking to grab a dessert, "they insisted we seat them," Alexis Ruiz said. "It was so kind."

The Munch Factory has been open at 1901 Sophie Wright Place since early 2017 after moving from its location in Gentilly. It took over the longtime home of Cafe Roma.

Information from The Advocate staff writer Ian McNulty was used in this report.

