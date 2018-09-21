For years, aspiring chefs from minority communities in New Orleans have attended culinary school in New York with the support of Chefs Move, a program from the John Besh Foundation.

That foundation now has a new name and new leadership, while its mission remains focused on developing more diversity in the next generation of New Orleans culinary leaders.

The nonprofit is now called the Made in New Orleans Foundation, or the MiNO Foundation. While announcing its new name, the group also introduced its executive director, Lauren Darnell, who has run the organization since May.

The foundation also announced its first public event, a “re-birth” event scheduled for Oct. 18 in New Orleans that will gather past Chefs Move scholarship recipients and supporters (see details below).

Darnell was previously director of partnerships and programming for Son of a Saint, a local nonprofit serving boys who are growing up without fathers. The New Orleans native is also founder of Yoga Power Play, a wellness program for children.

“As the culture of the kitchen and of restaurants is transforming, I am honored to serve and equip others to traverse the challenges,” Darnell said in a release.

MiNO will continue the culinary school scholarship program along the same lines as Chefs Move. The foundation pays for tuition for recipients to attend the International Culinary Center in New York, and provides more career support in New Orleans afterward. The goal has been to provide both professional training and different life and career experiences for promising local talent, and helping them grow as future leaders for New Orleans when they return home.

Applications for the next scholarship are slated to open on Jan. 1, 2019.

MiNO has also named goals of developing a program to address barriers to advancement and access to opportunity in the culinary field, and bringing more educational opportunities to New Orleans youth.

Darnell described her vision for MiNO as “leading the charge to inclusively provide mentorship, educational opportunities, and consistent support to lead spaces that have historically been exclusive.”

“We aim to build a local and national network of chefs and chefs of color to mentor and share best practices and to continue to learn, grow, and build community in New Orleans and beyond,” she said.

Like the John Besh Foundation before it, MiNO is incorporated as a separate organization from the restaurant company, now called BRG Hospitality. A representative for the foundation said MiNO will collaborate with BRG Hospitality.

The foundation once administered a similar culinary school scholarship through the Aarón Sánchez Scholarship Fund, named for the celebrity chef and partner in the BGR Hospitality restaurant Johnny Sánchez. That program continues but is now under a separate organization.

The introduction of the Made in New Orleans Foundation is the latest in a raft of changes following sexual harassment allegations leveled against Besh and his company last year.

Besh stepped down from his leadership role in the company and has kept a low profile since. Meanwhile, company CEO Shannon White has been leading the restaurant company. The Besh foundation's former executive director, Caroline Rosen, left that organization last year and is now executive director of the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation.

The MiNO Foundation plans to hold a series of fundraiser dinners to support its scholarships and programs.

MiNO Foundation “re-birth” event

When: Oct. 18, 7-10 p.m., patron party at 6 p.m.

Where: Felicity Church, 1220 Felicity St.

Details: Alumni scholarship recipients will cater the main party. Chef Todd Pulsinelli and the forthcoming restaurant Warbucks will cater the patron party.

For tickets ($100; $200 for patron party) and details see minorebirth.eventbrite.com.

