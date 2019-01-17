Federal workers still going unpaid as the partial government shutdown persists have a few more offers for free meals on the table in New Orleans this week.

Shahrazad Café (4739 Magazine St.), a Middle Eastern restaurant Uptown, is promising free sandwiches and a drink through the end of business on Friday (Jan. 18), and plans a different offer next week.

Casa Borrega (1719 O.C. Haley Blvd.), the Mexican restaurant in Central City, is pledging free taco plates and a drink all day today, Jan. 17.

In addition, packs of fresh tortillas are on the house at Mawi Tortillerias (5050 W. Esplanade Ave.), a tortilla maker and Latin grocery in Metairie.

In each case, people should expect to show their employment ID to redeem the offers.

Ruby Slipper Café, the New Orleans-based brunch brand, last week announced its own free meal offer for federal employees going unpaid because of the shutdown.

Since then, the company’s 10 regional locations have comped approximately 3,700 meals, said Ruby Slipper co-founder Jennifer Weishaupt.

At some locations, federal workers have flocked to the offer. The Ruby Slipper’s homebase location in Mid-City, for instance, has seen comped meals account for as much as 50 percent of total orders some days, Weishaupt said. The restaurant’s Pensacola location has seen a steady flow of Coast Guard personnel from a vessel docked nearby.

Imagine working for no pay ... that's life for Weather Service, TSA, others amid shutdown As punishing winds and storms lashed southeastern Louisiana this week, a full contingent of forecasters reported for duty each day to the Nati…

The shutdown began in late December after a spending bill stalled over funding for the wall President Trump wants to build across the U.S.-Mexico border.

The impacts have been widespread. In New Orleans, federal employees now on furlough or required to continue working without pay range from TSA screeners and weather forecasters to federal prosecutors and Coast Guard rescue teams.

The Ruby Slipper did not set any time limits on its offer, though as the shutdown has dragged on - becoming the longest in U.S. history - the restaurant is making it available only on weekdays.

The response has been greater than expected, Weishaupt said, but the impact has gone beyond the bottom line.

“It’s been amazing for our team, we hear from them that they take a lot of pride in being able to offer this,” she said.

Tips for staff have not been significantly affected by the offer, she said, because recipients have been leaving normal gratuities on their comped bills.

Still, the Ruby Slipper is monitoring tips and weighing options to make sure the offer doesn’t become a burden for its own staff.

In a few cases, other customers paying full freight for their meals have offered to cover tips for federal workers. Many of these comped customers have also left hand-written thank-you notes.

“I think a lot of people in New Orleans who went through Hurricane Katrina can relate to needing help that you didn’t expect,” Weishaupt said, explaining the motivation for her restaurant’s offer. “I know personally, I will never forget what people did for us when we were in need.”

Proprietors of the smaller restaurants now stepping up say they are doing what they can within their means.

“We are a little mom and pop, there’s only so much we can do, but we can also relate to what it would be like to miss a paycheck,” said Jamal Esmail of Shahrazad Café, where he serves the food he grew up eating in his native Jerusalem.

Chicken shawarama or falafel sandwiches with a soft drink are on offer free for unpaid federal workers this week. Next week, he said, the Magazine Street restaurant will make a similar offer specifically for Coast Guard personnel going unpaid, explaining it as a way to keep the effort going without breaking his own bank.

Mawi Tortillerias wanted to help with a staple for home cooked meals by providing free tortillas, said proprietor Carlos Avelar.

“This is a humanitarian consideration, not political,” he said. “We plan to continue it for as long as people need the assistance.”

At Casa Borrega, today’s offer applies to taco plates and any kind of drink, including cocktails, through lunch and dinner.

“There’s so much animosity against immigration, but as an American citizen I feel a responsibility to show respect and solidarity,” said Casa Borrega proprietor Hugo Montero. “This is about respect. I can’t afford to do this all the time, but we do what we can.”

+6 Li'l Dizzy's expands to Rendon Inn, bringing a Creole soul buffet to the bar Wayne Baquet Sr. stood inside the Rendon Inn with highlights from a big Saints win on the TVs behind him, the first Monday lunch customers tri…

+16 With 7 locations on 5 days, what's behind Crescent City Farmers Market growth spurt? With a chill in the air and their orchard popping with bright, ripe satsuma and grapefruit, Ken Savastano knows it’s prime time to get the har…