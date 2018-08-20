When Borgne first opened in 2012, it brought a modern Louisiana seafood house to downtown New Orleans and marked a new partnership between chefs Brian Landry and John Besh.

Borgne is still shucking oysters and grilling black drum in the Hyatt Regency hotel, but now Landry has officially left the fold.

In a statement today, Borgne parent company BRG Hospitality confirmed that Landry has sold his ownership share in the restaurant. Late last year, the chef formed a new company called QED Hospitality to develop restaurant concepts in hotels. In today’s statement he said left Borgne to concentrate on that venture.

“Borgne has meant so much to me for so long and I am thankful I was able to forge such amazing relationships throughout my time there with both my colleagues and the guests,” Landry said in a prepared statement. “But my complete focus is now on expanding QED and continuing to make these concepts into some of the best restaurants and bars in the country.”

BRG Hospitality will continue to run Borgne, and it has not yet named a new chef.

Shannon White, CEO of the restaurant group, said Borgne will maintain its focus on local seafood. She wished Landry well is in his new business, calling him a great partner, a wonderful chef “and an even better person.”

The change comes after what has been a tumultuous period for Besh and his company, following allegations of sexual harassment last fall.

Landry formed QED with Emery Whalen, who also had been an executive manager with Besh's company. Their new company took over two former Besh operations – the food and beverage program at the Pontchartrain Hotel, and also the food and beverage programs in the Thompson Nashville hotel in Tennessee.

The Pontchartrain Hotel properties include the Bayou Bar, the Hot Tin rooftop bar, the Silver Whistle cafe and Jack Rose, the restaurant QED developed here after closing its Caribbean Room in March. The change to Jack Rose, with its playfully modern take on Creole flavors, has given new life to a historic restaurant space.

When Borgne debuted it joined a CBD dining scene that was just beginning to rev up. It has been an anchor in the Hyatt Regency hotel ever since, and has grown into a downtown destination, especially around big games and shows at nearby venues.

Landry came to the Borgne partnership after serving as executive chef at Galatoire's Restaurant and later as an ambassador chef for the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board, part of a campaign following the BP oil spill.

While Borgne has a modern style, Landry’s menus here always showed the New Orleans native’s appreciation for traditional local flavors. Stuffed flounder, “fish in a bag” (a.k.a. en papillote), and fishing camp-style snacks like duck poppers and crab boil turkey necks are staples.

Meanwhile, BRG Hospitality has two new restaurants in the works. Warbucks is slated to open Uptown this fall, in partnership with Todd Pulsinelli, formerly chef de cuisine at August. It is now taking shape at 3218 Magazine St., in the former home of Amici. The company is also developing a Cajun-style eatery in Houston called Eunice, with chef/partner Drake Leonards. Eunice is expected to open this fall.

