The bar at the corner of Canal Street and Jefferson Davis Parkway saw some radical reinventions through the years before becoming the Holy Ground Irish Pub.

Another change is on the way, though this time the people at the helm say they plan to keep their transition more subtle.

The owners of the Bayou Beer Garden and Bayou Wine Garden are taking over the Holy Ground, buying the business from proprietor Stevie Collins. Both sides confirmed they plan to complete the deal on July 17.

After the sale, the Holy Ground will close for renovations lasting about a week to 10 days, said David Demarest, one of the Bayou Wine Garden partners. He said it will reopen with the same name, the same bar staff and the same independently-run bar kitchen, called Mother Mary’s.

“It will still be the Holy Ground,” Demarest said. “We want to keep it a true Irish pub.”

One change on the drawing board, pending city approvals, will be a patio with a wrap-around awning in front of the Holy Ground to spruce up its outdoor space.

Proximity to the Bayou Beer Garden and Bayou Wine Garden is one reason the partners are eager to keep the Holy Ground’s own identity.

Those “gardens” are a pair of interconnected bars just three blocks down the road. Their intermingled mix of wine bar, sports bar and outdoor patio have proven wildly popular. The partners, including Dean DiSalvo, Fiona Delargy and David and Virginia Demarest, are also co-owners of the adjacent butcher shop and eatery Piece of Meat.

Demarest said if the Holy Ground maintains its ambiance and vibe, it should continue to draw its own distinct clientele in the neighborhood.

That idea resonated strongly with Collins as well.

“The staff and the people who come here, this is their place,” said Collins. “Keeping it the Holy Ground was big.”

There has been a bar at this prominent Mid-City intersection for many years. For more than a decade preceding Hurricane Katrina it was the Dixie Taverne, which reigned as the city’s premier punk rock venue (see this 2002 story by local writer Michael Patrick Welch for a glimpse of its gritty glory).

A generation earlier, it was a swanky piano lounge called the Lotus Room. In between it went by names including Boogie White’s Recovery Room, the Friendship House Lounge and Quenchers.

For a spell after Katrina, when Mid-City was just scratching its way back from the flood, the bar here was a rough-and-tumble dive called Lookers.

Collins, a native of Belfast, developed the Holy Ground in 2011 after leaving nearby Finn McCool’s Irish Pub, where he had been a co-founder. He embossed the old bar with a mix of Catholic imagery and his own Celtic-inspired art and missed no opportunity to riff on the religious references in its name. The doors open to a view of both the neutral ground and the First Grace United Methodist Church just across the street.

For the Bayou Beer/Wine Garden crew, meanwhile, taking on the Holy Ground feels a bit like going back their own roots, Demarest said. While their bars now form their own complex, it all started as a small bar in a double shotgun with a nice patio.

The Holy Ground, 3340 Canal St.