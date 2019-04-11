3501 N. Arnoult St., Metairie, (504) 887-3295

If what you really want is a bargain order of General Tso’s chicken and fried rice, China Rose has your back. Ask for the “Chinese” menu, however, and you can take a much deeper dive into traditional Szechuan cooking in all its hearty, often spicy glory. Tables fill with platters of garlic-strewn greens, hunks of glistening pork belly, pot stickers bursting with juice and multi-pepper hot pots of beef or fish and shredded duck. Lunch and dinner daily. $

5236 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 605-3340

People who like sushi will love Luvi, though it’s not a sushi bar. Artful compositions of raw seafood are the signature, while just as important to the overall picture is the menu of traditional and contemporary Chinese dishes. They are often steeped in the family history of chef Hao Gong, who oversees his intimate dining room while working from a counter that looks like, yes, a sushi bar. The ideal Luvi meal should have an array of raw dishes, the dan dan noodles, dumplings and a bit of sake. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$