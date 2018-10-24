For years, Louisiana-based brand Krispy Krunchy Chicken has been growing into one of the biggest names in fried chicken by partnering with rural gas stations, inner city convenience stores and other such humble quick-stop shops.
Now, it’s inked a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans as the official chicken for the NBA franchise and, as part of the agreement, will serve its chicken in the Smoothie King Center during games, concerts and other events.
Alexandria-based Krispy Krunchy Foods on Thursday announced the five-year marketing partnership with the Pelicans. Three new Krispy Krunchy Chicken stands opened in the venue last week, ahead of the Pelicans regular season home opener.
The company was founded in Lafayette in 1989 and began expanding outside Louisiana by 2000. Today it counts more than 2,400 locations in 46 states. By comparison, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, which was founded in New Orleans but is now based in Miami, recently opened location No. 3,000.
The company does not run its own eateries but supplies chicken, seasoning and other products to independent operators and other brands to serve under the Krispy Krunchy name.
This has made the Krispy Krunchy chicken counter a fixture of many different types of stores. While recipes are standardized, operators have also been known to put their own spin on them or customize how the chicken is cooked and served by location.
As part of the Pelicans marketing partnership, fans will see the Krispy Krunchy name on displays around the court, complete with poultry puns. The final five minutes of home games will be dubbed “Krunch Time.” And during the fourth quarter, there will be a “Fowl Line” promotion. If an opponent misses two free throws in a row, attendees can exchange their ticket stub from that game for a free small side item at Krispy Krunchy Chicken locations in the area, up to a day after the game.
New chef for Herbsaint
As the pieces come together for the Link Restaurant Group’s next restaurant, the torch has been passed for the head chef position at its first.
The local hospitality group today named David Rouse as the new chef de cuisine for Herbsaint (701 St. Charles Ave.), the CBD restaurant where chef/restaurateur Donald Link first made his name.
His company is now developing an Italian restaurant called Gianna just two blocks away, in the new Kalorama building on Magazine Street. Gianna is slated to open in April, with Rebecca Wilcomb as executive chef and partner (the restaurant is named for her grandmother, who lives in Italy).
Wilcomb had been chef de cuisine at Herbsaint since 2011. In 2017, she won the James Beard Foundation's award for Best Chef in the South for her work there.
With her move to Gianna, Rouse takes over responsibility for the Herbsaint culinary team.
Rouse is a Louisiana native and graduate of the Louisiana Culinary Institute in Baton Rouge. He was previously sous chef and butcher at the Link restaurant Cochon and locally has worked at Restaurant August, La Provence and Root, as well as restaurants in Chicago and with an Alaska cruise line.
Herbsaint debuted in 2000 as part of a wave of modern bistros then cropping up around New Orleans. As the CBD has been transformed around it, the restaurant has maintained a blend of French, Italian and Louisiana influences on the menu, and earned a reputation for rock-solid consistency and an understated urbane style. The gumbo, the spaghetti carbonara and the crispy goat with lentils are all representative dishes.