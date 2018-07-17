Recently I had a lunch that qualified simultaneously as the healthiest and trendiest meal I’d eaten in New Orleans in a long time.

It was a poke bowl, which for good measure I washed back with some fizzy, fermented kombucha tea (locally brewed, of course).

This was at the downtown location of Poke Loa, where the clean-lined, stark-white room was full of other people boring into bowls of raw fish over sushi rice and under quasars of colorful toppings.

The poke was tasty and it was filling, but it still felt light.

It also made me feel just a little uneasy.

Poke has been barreling across New Orleans lately, and any food trend turning up this fast always seems force fed. Did our city really have this previously untapped current of passionate poke masters awaiting the spotlight, or is this just the next fad?

But then I found myself craving the stuff and was soon off to seek it out at the next spot. As the summer swelter sets in, it turns out that raw fish, sour rice, fresh vegetables and a spicy sauce is often precisely what I want to eat.

Tracking the trend in New Orleans has turned up an all-but-hidden gem at Poke-chan, and it brought the salvation of 15-minute workday lunches on return dashes into Poke Loa.

It has traced a downtown triangle of walk-up poke stands at Aloha Lei, Kais and The Bop, this last one for a different Korean-style version.

It also saw the short-lived Momo Poke + Ramen in the Riverbend already come and go in just three months, showing the trend's first attrition, and it has brought news of more national players now moving in.

Cool and light, hot and heavy

For a dish that’s cool and light, poke has been running hot and heavy in many American cities.

For all the buzz, though, poke is not exactly new, not even in New Orleans. It has long been a standard item at local sushi bars, usually arriving as cubes of raw tuna with seaweed or maybe cucumber and a dressing.

What’s new is the poke bowl and a format that aligns with the fast-casual, assembly-line model, familiar from Chipotle, Subway and many other brands.

This is different from traditional poke in its homeland of Hawaii, where its roots embody an island people’s reliance on and reverence for the ocean. It is ubiquitous there, served in little shops and big supermarkets, prepared in a rainbow of styles but typically with only a handful of ingredients.

It’s easy to identify with the dismay of people who grew up on poke as they watch its ever-morphing march across the mainland. Chefs and franchise developers have changed its ingredients (beet poke is a thing) and even its name (it sometimes goes by “poké” or even “poki” in attempts to help with pronunciation).

Imagine if gumbo somehow became the next fast-casual craze and chains started encouraging folks to mix and match their own creations in roux. New Orleans social media would basically melt with indignation.

But in practice, on the hunt for a summer meal, my own skepticism for the fleet-footed poke trend has wilted before the compatibility of this dish, in practically any configuration, with our local conditions. It can be satisfying, even rejuvenating, a fast, easy meal on the go, like a sushi lunch re-engineered for desktop workday dining.

That’s not to say all are created equal. From similar concepts, the various poke parlors in New Orleans have different styles. Here’s what I found:

Poke-chan

2809 St. Claude Ave., (504) 571-5446

Housed in a cottage between the Press Street railroad tracks and Faubourg Wines, Poke-chan is both the boldest and most straightforward of the local poke bunch. It’s also the best.

The bowls are beautifully arrayed, with each component in its own space, presenting less of a jumble and more of a composition. The sauces tend to bring out, rather than drown out, the flavors of the fish.

Most of all, that fish is cut in large chunks, which never lets you forget you’re eating raw fish. Get the “kinda Hawaiian” bowl for the full effect — it has no rice, just tuna, fried wonton chips, seaweed and a few more garnishes.

Poke-chan also feels like the most complete restaurant in this category, with Japanese appetizers and plenty of cooked dishes, like barbecue eel or karaage-style fried chicken bowls.

Poke Loa

3341 Magazine St., (504) 309-9993; 701 Metairie Road, (504) 605-4184; 939 Girod St., (504) 571-5174

This homegrown chain now has three locations. These are blessedly rapid and efficient, furnishing verdant and varied take-away bowls in less time than it takes to get a fast-food burger.

I wish the fish were cut bigger, though, if only to get a more satisfying bite between the chopsticks. The selection of fish, shrimp and octopus adds options, though the tofu (should you go for veggie poke) would be much better with a crisp surface than the current soft cubes.

Even for their impressive speed, the Poke Loa staff prove good ambassadors for newcomers. If this is your introduction to the modern poke bowl, you’re off to a good start.

Food halls, and more en route

The modern food hall seems like natural habitat for the poke bowl trend, and the New Orleans examples prove this out. So does an old-school downtown food court (the food hall’s less stylish forerunner).

Aloha Lei is in the Auction House Market (801 Magazine St.) in the Warehouse District, where it keeps a fairly straightforward poke bowl menu. You could consider the Nola Bowl, with its cooked shrimp or crawfish, like training wheels for the raw stuff.

The slightly newer Pythian Market (234 Loyola Ave.) food hall opened with Kais serving poke bowls from its stand. Well proportioned between fish and vegetables, the house style here veers to the spicy. The marquee “Kai’s Forever Bowl” is heavy with raw jalapeno, which can be harsh against the more delicate ingredients. The Lomalom bowl with spicy tuna (finely chopped, in sushi bar style) is well balanced.

Between the two food halls, the food court on the second floor of the Place St. Charles building has a new Korean eatery called the Bop (201 St. Charles Ave.). Its “poke bop” gives a different spin on the poke bowl, finished out with rice, red cabbage and zucchini for more raw crunch. It also has a little more restraint in the toppings, with much of the flavor coming from the dressings, like a spicy red chili version.

Meanwhile, more hands at the modern poke game are en route.

LemonShark Poké, a California-based chain, is slated to open as soon as next week at 2901 Magazine St. (in the former GNC supplement store). The New York-based Pokéworks plans to open a store in Metairie near Lakeside Shopping Center this fall.

Only time will tell if poke bowl cravings will persist, but as the seasons change there will be more places to test the trend's staying power.

