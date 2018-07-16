The coffee shop visit is a treasured part of the daily rhythm for many, though at one downtown New Orleans café that rhythm was interrupted in dramatic fashion this week.

Pulp and Grind on Camp Street closed Sunday morning when staff walked out mid-service after the firing of its popular general manager.

Cassi Dymond, co-owner of Pulp and Grind, said the shop will reopen next Monday (July 22), though it will remain closed this week to regroup its staffing.

On Monday, would-be patrons found a note taped to the door stating that the coffee shop was closed for the day.

Some customers of the shop also received an email from a former employee, Megan Kosmoski, who wrote that she and others left in solidarity with their former manager, LaShaun Crawford, whom she described in the email as “the soul” of the café. The email was quickly forwarded to others and soon landed on online forums.

“Everyone said they would stand with LaShaun, and not with the shop,” Kosmoski said in an interview. “We could not stand by and see someone we love being abused.”

Kosmoski said that abuse was not physical, but what she called emotional abuse and unfair treatment.

Dymond said she could not discuss the particulars of the incident but described it as stemming from an unfortunate but necessary personnel decision.

“We had to fire our manager, and we had cause,” she said. “It’s a terrible situation for everyone. But it’s something we felt we had to do.”

While some employees working Sunday did quit on the spot, Dymond said the shop did not lose all of its staff and would be working to reopen next week.

Crawford could not be reached for comment.

Cassi Dymond and Peter Dymond first opened Pulp and Grind in 2015 at 644 Camp St., on a busy corner near the federal courthouse complex and Lafayette Square.

It’s a modern coffee shop with fresh juice and baked goods made in house. A second Pulp and Grind opened last year Uptown on Magazine Street but closed early in 2018.

