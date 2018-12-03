A new breakfast spot will always turn heads. Everyone wants a neighborhood place, and even with so many more opening around New Orleans the interest in the next has not seemed to abate.

The latest courting your morning dollar comes with perhaps more anticipation than most, and it serves something a bit different from the usual eggs and flapjacks.

Molly’s Rise and Shine is the breakfast joint from chef Mason Hereford and his crew at Turkey and the Wolf. That’s the small sandwich shop with an out-sized reputation for creative eats.

Molly’s Rise and Shine officially opened Monday (Dec. 3) at 2368 Magazine St., after a few test runs over the weekend.

The all-day breakfast menu shows the connection to Turkey and the Wolf with riffs on comfort food staples.

The deviled egg tostada, for instance, is topped with spicy-tart pickled peppers, a peanut salsa, fresh cilantro and a smooth spread made from deviled eggs. A pair of bagel plates arrive on plastic cafeteria trays, with spreads and toppings to assemble yourself.

There's collard greens and grits, sweet potato burritos and the grand slam McMuffin, made with pork sausage, hashbrowns, griddled onions, American cheese and ketchup on a house-made English muffin.

Colleen Quarls, who was chef de cuisine at Turkey and the Wolf, holds the same role at Molly's Rise and Shine.

You can order a straight-up breakfast of eggs and biscuits and grits and such (build-your-own-plate style).

But Molly's Rise and Shine is clearly out to be something different from the morning routine.

Like its sandwich shop sibling, the restaurant presents a visual collage of pop culture whimsy, 1980s artifacts and self-effacing hipster totems. There's a streak of childhood nostalgia running through the whole place.

The three dining areas across the split-level eatery are set with chairs and benches that look like they came from a school cafeteria. The walls are decked with old toys, lunchboxes, the same old boardgames stacked somewhere in your closet and a collection of Wheaties boxes.

Even the salt and pepper shakers are attached to Hot Wheels.

The location was the longtime home of Magazine Po-Boy & Sandwich Shop, an old-school standby along this stretch for 30 years. It closed in May after founder Ray Movahed decided to retire.

“It’s been a long time,” he said at the time. ”I’m ready.”

He leased it to the Turkey and the Wolf owners, who began a renovation over the summer.

Turkey and the Wolf opened in 2016 in a small cinderblock building on Jackson Avenue, which had previously seen a barbecue spot and wing joint come and go.

In 2017, Bon Appétit named the sandwich shop its top new restaurant in America. Popular before the national accolade, the eatery has drawn long queues of both curiosity seekers and devoted regulars ever since.

Molly's Rise and Shine is open every day except Tuesday. The restaurant makes it own sodas but does not have booze. It offers set-ups for BYOB drinks.

Molly’s Rise and Shine

2368 Magazine St., 504-302-1896

Open 8 a.m.-3 p.m., closed Tue.

