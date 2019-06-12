Quinoa Lettuce Wraps with Spicy Peanut Sauce

The quinoa mixture lasts up to five days in the fridge.

Makes 12 servings. Recipe is from the Goldring Center, culinarymedicine.org.

½ cup uncooked quinoa

1 cup water

½ medium red bell pepper, diced small

¼ small red onion, minced

2 tablespoons minced cilantro

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons lime juice

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

12 leaves bibb lettuce

SPICY PEANUT SAUCE

1 tablespoon honey

2 tablespoons peanut butter

2 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon water

1 teaspoon Sriracha hot sauce

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

1. In a small saucepan, combine quinoa and 1 cup water. Bring to a boil. Lower heat and cook, covered, 15-20 minutes. Remove pot from heat; let stand 5 minutes, covered. Fluff gently with fork.

2. While quinoa cooks, combine red bell pepper, red onion, cilantro, garlic, lime juice and black pepper in a medium bowl. When quinoa is ready, add it and mix thoroughly.

3. Sauce: Combine honey and peanut butter in a small, microwave-safe bowl. Microwave 15 seconds. Add soy sauce, lime juice, water, Sriracha and pepper. Mix well.

4. To create wraps, lay a lettuce leaf flat and place 2 tablespoons quinoa mixture in center. Top each with 2 teaspoons peanut sauce. Serve warm or cold.

Nutrition information: Two wraps are 60 calories, 1 g dietary fiber

Roasted Creole Chickpeas

You can personalize this recipe with any favorite seasonings. Serves 4. Recipe is from the Goldring Center, culinarymedicine.org.

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 tsp olive oil

1 tbsp salt-free Creole seasoning

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

2, . Toss chickpeas with olive oil, creole seasoning, and salt.

3. Spread chickpeas in single layer on baking tray and roast for 25-30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until they are brown and crunchy. Serve.

Nutrition information: 120 calories, 6 g dietary fiber per quarter-cup.

Fudgy Black Bean Brownies

No one will know there are black beans in these! Makes 12 brownies. Recipe is from the Goldring Center, culinarymedicine.org.

1/2 cup quick oats

1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 1/2 cup canned black beans, drained and rinsed

1/4 cup Canola oil

1/2 cup maple or cane syrup

1/2 tsp. baking powder

3 Tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/8 tsp. kosher salt

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a small blender, blend oats to a fine powder. Move the oats to a medium-size bowl.

2. In a microwave safe bowl, add chocolate chips and microwave for 30 seconds. Remove and stir. Microwave for another 30 seconds or until thoroughly melted.

3. In a pitcher blender, combine chocolate, black beans, oil, syrup, baking powder, cocoa powder, vanilla, and salt. Be sure to rinse your beans. Blend until very smooth.

4. Fold the oats and chocolate mixture together and transfer to a greased mini muffin pan. Fill cups 3/4 of the way.

5. Bake at 350 degrees for 17-20 minutes. Check to see if they are done by inserting a toothpick into the center of the tallest one. If it comes out clean, they're done. Cool 5 minutes before removing from muffin tin.

Nutrition information: 85 calories each, 1 g dietary fiber

