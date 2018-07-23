Chef Sue Zemanick earned a following and a clutch of culinary accolades for her work at the Uptown restaurant Gautreau’s. Now she has her own restaurant in the works in Mid-City.

Zemanick plans to open a new restaurant in the former home of Rue 127, at 127 N. Carrollton Ave. That modern American bistro closed in June after eight years in business.

Zemanick left Gautreau‘s in 2016 after more than a decade there.

The restaurant, which Zemanick was not yet ready to name, is slated to open this fall. Renovations to the building are now underway.

The chef said it will be an upscale restaurant, but still casual enough to serve a neighborhood niche.

The kitchen will showcase the kind of cooking on which Zemanick built her reputation – starting with modern French flavors with global influences and a lighter, seasonal edge. Seafood and vegetables will be in the forefront.

“It's about clean, fresh flavors that let the ingredients speak for themselves,” Zemanick said. “That’s my ideal meal. I want to create an environment where people can have a meal that’s elegant and gratifying and just makes them feel good.”

Most of all, the chef said she is excited to finally have her own restaurant where she can bring all the pieces together.

The address certainly sets the parameters for an intimate restaurant.

Rue 127, which chef Ray Gruezke opened in 2010, was always noted and usually praised for its cozy ambience, with the feel of a neighborhood find. Prior to that, the space was a Mediterranean restaurant called Arabesque. It is part of a restaurant row in Mid-City occupied both by New Orleans classics, like Angelo Brocato’s Ice Cream and Venezia, and newer additions, like the cocktail bar and eatery Revel right next door.

While this will be Zemanick‘s first restaurant on her own, she comes to the project with a long track record in New Orleans cuisine.

Her name was in perennial rotation as a James Beard Award nominee before winning the group’s award for Best Chef: South in 2014, an honor she shared with chef Ryan Prewitt of Peche Seafood Grill that year in a rare tie.

In 2008, Food & Wine magazine named her to its annual list of the best new chefs in America.

During her Gautreau’s tenure she appeared on two seasons of the Bravo cooking series “Top Chef Masters” and even reigned as the illustrious Honorary Muse for the Krewe of Muses in 2015 (and she also was monarch of the Krewe of Lafcadio, the small but devoted culinary themed marching krewe.).

Zemanick came to New Orleans from her native Pennsylvania in 2003 where she began cooking at Commander’s Palace. She later moved to Gautreau’s and was appointed executive chef in the summer of 2005, shortly before Hurricane Katrina struck.

+21 At Longway Tavern, pondering past, present and authenticity in the French Quarter Longway Tavern opened on Toulouse Street in the French Quarter in May. That’s barely enough time to get a few scrapes on the varnish. But stil…

+13 At Porch & Patio, the beer garden trend takes root in Kenner As beer gardens crop up around New Orleans, the new Porch & Patio Wine and Beer Garden feels like a transplant from another bed.