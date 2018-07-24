Many New Orleans restaurants offer special deals in the summer to lure locals during the slow season, including through the annual Coolinary program in August.

This year, a circuit of north shore restaurants are taking part in their own new summer dining deal program too.

Tammany Taste of Summer debuts in August, and throughout the month participating restaurants across St. Tammany Parish will offer special prix-fixe menus.

The restaurant roster for this inaugural year runs the gamut from north shore mainstays like Gallagher’s Grill, Del Porto Ristorante and N’Tini’s to newer additions like Bacobar, Meribo and Oxlot 9.

The particulars differ from restaurant to restaurant, with some offering three-course dinners, three-course brunches or two- and three-course lunches. The special menus and prices are listed at tammanytaste.com.

Tammy Taste of Summer is organized by the St. Tammany Parish Tourist and Convention Commission.

Commission vice president Renée Kientz said if the program proves popular it could become an annual event. A similar dining deal program for the holiday season is also under discussion, she said.

In addition to the restaurant deals, the summer promotion includes discounted rates at some north shore hotels and a calendar of special events around the community.

The north shore sees its own tourism slowdown in summer, Kientz said, so the campaign is aimed at drawing regional travelers and mobilize local diners.

“One thing we want to do is promote the culinary scene here, because it has developed so much in the past few years,” she said.

Tammany Taste of Summer includes a pair of special wine dinners too. Annadele’s Plantation hosts one with local distributor Wines Unlimited on Aug. 3; another follows at Restaurant Cote on Aug. 24 with local distributor Republic National.

The commission is updating its Tammany Taste of Summer as more restaurant's sign up. Here's the list to date:

Annadele's Plantation

Hambone

Café Lynn

Gallagher’s Grill

Pat Gallager’s 527

Lola

Bacobar

Del Porto Ristorante

Old Rail Brewing Co.

The Wine Garden

K. Gee’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar

Meribo

Copeland’s of New Orleans (Slidell and Covington locations)

N’Tini’s

Oxlot 9

Restaurant Cote

Seiler Bar

The Lakehouse

Zea Rotisserie & Bar (Slidell and Covington locations)

