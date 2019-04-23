Taceaux Loceaux, a pioneer of the modern food truck scene in New Orleans, will soon have its own restaurant.

Renovations are now underway to open a brick-and-mortar version of the popular taco slinger at 737 Octavia St.

The storefront, just off a busy stretch of Magazine Street, was previously a location of the Middle Eastern eatery Byblos, and was for years the bistro Flaming Torch.

Taceaux Loceaux proprietor Alex Del Castillo said he hopes to open by late May.

“It will be the food we’ve been doing, plus more stuff that we can do now that we’ll have our own place,” Del Castillo said.

Once the restaurant opens, the truck will take a hiatus for some maintenance, but it will soon rejoin the local street food circuit.

“Then it will be back better than ever,” Del Castillo said of the truck. “We’ll have more staff, we’ll have the restaurant to back it up, so we can look at our routes and see about adding more trucks eventually.”

The Taceaux Loceaux restaurant will have counter service and a full bar.

Taceaux Loceaux first hit the streets in 2010, early days for the local food truck trend. Alex and Beth Del Castillo bought an old barbecue truck and started serving a menu of creative tacos with memorable names. The brisket-based “messin’ with Texas” has been on the menu all along, for instance, along with the "Seoul man" with Korean-style chicken and “carnital knowledge,” made with griddled pork carnitas.

The couple leveraged social media to promote their mobile business at a time when restaurants were just testing the waters of such strategies. Soon, the truck began drawing regulars to the bars where it sets up shop, making spots like the Kingpin and Dos Jefes Cigar Bar reliable destinations for quick, inexpensive meals.

They have been working on plans for a restaurant for years, and Del Castillo acknowledged that several promising earlier prospects fell through. But with a lease signed and a round of light remodeling work now underway, he said the Octavia Street eatery is a done deal.

“It’s been a long time coming, that this is such a great location, we couldn’t pass it up,” he said.

The eatery will be laid back – “basically, like the taco truck but with our own space,” Del Castillo said – and he’s confident the food will translate smoothly.

“The food is dialed in,” he said. “The nice thing is, if you can make it work on a truck, you can make it work anywhere.”

Taceaux Loceaux

737 Octavia St.

Projected opening in late May 2019

See truck updates and locations at @TLnola