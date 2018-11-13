If war is hell, Wing Wars is shaping up to be a hell of a party.

This new event starts with chicken wings from close to 20 local restaurants plus a few home cooks. It adds some competitive vigor with bragging rights on the line. And it sets the whole thing in a one-of-a-kind event space on a big football weekend (the Saints host the Eagles the next day for a poultry-power-play eat-the-competition sideline theme).

Central City BBQ (1201 S. Rampart St.) hosts Wing Wars on Saturday (Nov. 17), from 3-10 p.m. The restaurant’s Smoke Yard, an outdoor event space framed by repurposed shipping containers, will be lined with food tents.

A panel of judges and the public will each award top honors in different categories.

“We kept it wide open,” said Central City BBQ proprietor Marc Bonifacic. “We didn’t give the restaurants any criteria beyond making what they think is the best wing.”

There will be a lot of them, with an estimated 40,000 wings between the competitors. They’ll all sell their wings for $1 each during the event, to facilitate wide sampling among the field.

Wing Wars comes along at a time when New Orleans is showing more representations of the wing obsession. There’s barbecue smokehouse wings, sauce-heavy wing shop versions, the game day Buffalo-style classic, wings with Asian, island jerk and even Creole flavor.

Here's the line up of contenders:

14 Parishes

Barcadia

Bayou Hot Wings

Bourree at Boucherie

Brown Butter

Cafe Reconcile

Central City BBQ

Cooter Brown's

Fharmacy

Fins & Feathers

McClure's Barbecue

Moe's Original BBQ

MoPho

Three B’s Burger & Wine Bar

Tracey's Irish Channel Bar

We Dat’s Chicken & Shrimp

WOW Cafe

Bands will perform through the event, including Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Sexual Thunder, Water Seed and the Marc Stone Band.

Bonifacic is producing the event in partnership with Shane Finkelstein, producer of Top Taco Nola event, held each spring. A portion of proceeds benefit the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation.

Tickets are $15, with drinks available for purchase and wings at $1 each.

Wing Wars at Central City BBQ

1201 S. Rampart St.

Nov. 17, 3-10 p.m.

Get tickets and details at nolawingwars.com.

