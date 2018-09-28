We all know that the way a Saints game ends can affect the tone of New Orleans life, or at least what everybody around here talks about for a few days. The start of the game can have an impact too, and we’re about to see that play out for the next five weeks.

Just look at the Saints schedule. Between a Monday night game, a Sunday night game, late-afternoon starts and the bye week, the Black & Gold won’t kick off at noon again until Nov. 11. In fact, there are only four noon starts left on the team’s 2018 schedule.

Of course, to me the immediate take away from this is that we’ll have more time to eat. To a somewhat broader view, we get more time to make a day out of gameday.

You’ll see the impact in restaurants for sure. Night games will empty restaurants. But Sunday afternoons are a different story. Sunday is ordinarily the big day for brunch, though the usual noon kick off plants a conflict right at prime time for poached eggs and pain perdu. For the next month-plus, however, that conflict is removed.

Brunch spots should brace for the bump, and make sure they’re properly stocked to honor those bottomless bubbly offers. Fans won't be in such a rush to hurry off.

The biggest impact from all of this though may well be for Who Dats who cook and Who Dats who host. Saints gamedays are like holidays in many circles. Tailgating entails robust menus of regional flavors. Having the gang or the fam at home invariably means putting something good on the table too.

The noon start can force the equivalent of a two-minute drill. You can prepare all you want in advance, but you still must execute while the clock is ticking. With these later afternoon and evening starts, maybe it’s time to haul out the cast iron, set up the smoker, break out the boiling rig or get a sack of oysters and limber up your shucking grip. It’s time to take some extra time.

Yes, later starts do leave more time for pre-gaming of all sorts, and there is a hazard embedded there for fans to take themselves out of the game early. But then, this is a city trained on all-day Carnival parade parties and festivals that require marathon-like pacing. A little forethought, and a mindful goal of actually remembering the fourth quarter, can go a long way.

As the gods of football, and our Saints in particular, insist on reminding us, there is no guarantee that a game’s outcome will make us happy. But the framework for coming together and reconnecting, the restorative moments of leisure and socializing when our friends and family are on the same page, this is how football ensures time well spent. New Orleans would not be New Orleans if food were not a central part of that.

And no matter what, when the Saints are on the field it’s a good idea to have food on hand. After all, if you’re going to make it through this season, you’ll need something to chew on besides your fingernails.

