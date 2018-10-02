With festivals growing bigger, and the local festival calendar getting more crowded, there was something refreshingly different about the debut last year of the Muffuletta Festival in Old Metairie.

On paper, it seemed to follow the standard recipe for a New Orleans food festival: start with a familiar dish, bank on its built-in name recognition and round up some restaurants and vendors to riff on it.

But the way Muffuletta Festival came together, it felt more like a street fair or a saint’s feast day. It returns next Sunday (Oct. 7) in the same format.

Rather than a park, this event is held on the street between Nor-Joe Imports, the Italian deli that started it, and the railroad tracks running through its neighborhood.

Men in aprons grilled Italian sausage by outdoor tents, families queued up to shop for specialty groceries inside the store, the Italian beer and prosecco flowed and Louis Prima numbers zooma-zooma-ed from a little stage.

Thanks to the mix of vendors who sign up, and the local crowd that turned up, the Muffuletta Festival became a proxy show of Sicilian pride and Creole Italian creativity, a halfway-to-St. Joseph's Day scene of Italian culture in New Orleans.

“I think we tapped into something that runs strong around here,” said Mark Subervielle, proprietor of Nor-Joe and festival founder. “The muffuletta is a very old symbol of Italian heritage in New Orleans and people just ran with that idea.”

For year two, the festival “grounds” will expand another block along the railroad tracks to spread out the food booths and music stage a bit more. There will be live music, from Mia Kylie Ditta (singer/songwriter), Swingaroux (swing/jazz), Bon Operatit! (classical) and Benny Grunch and the Bunch (y'atnerative/nostalgy'at).

For activities, the festival will stage a muffuletta-eating contest, a proscuitto di Parma will be carved by a representation of the Consorzio del Prosciutto di Parma and Subervielle will demonstrate breaking open a whole cheese wheel.

Of course, the mighty muffuletta itself will be well represented again. Nor-Joe is fielding them, cut into quarters for festival snacking.

Many other dishes are also configured for the festival, like meatballs on a stick, grilled artichokes, muffuletta pasta and a muffuletta-stuffed artichoke, festooned with the traditional sandwich fillings.

There will be a gelato trailer and Italian ice as well.

Nor-Joe was first opened by, and named for, Norma Schiffmann and the late Joe Giglio, a local couple who started out selling hand-made mozzarella. They developed the business into a supplier of specialty foods for many restaurants around the area, and their store drew a regular clientele for marinated cheese and cured meats, ready-made trays of lasagna and sacks of ravioli and tortellini.

With a few small tables set up around the deli cases and racks, it felt like a bit of Little Palermo in Old Metairie.

The muffuletta became a house specialty, made with a distinctive olive salad thick with shredded carrot and a mix of black and green olives that practically squeaks with oil.

But by 2016, the old store was on the market, with talk around the neighborhood that its property could be redeveloped as condos or apartments.

Subervielle eventually bought it, and decided to put his effort into reviving the old school neighborhood business. He’s since added more sandwiches to the deli menu – all Italian, of course - and introduced Muffuletta Festival in 2017 in part as a way to rally the neighborhood around neighborhood businesses.

"There's a lot of traditions that people value tied up in these neighborhood business," he said. "Sometimes a festival just gives people a chance to celebrate them and discover them again."

Muffuletta Festival

When: Oct.7, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Where: Nor-Joe Imports, 504 Frisco Ave.

Admission is free; VIP tickets are available for $79 (with reserved seating, beer, cocktails and snacks included) and $20 (for reserved seating).

