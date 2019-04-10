Adults can learn how to make hog head cheese, while kids will whip up pizzas and soups in upcoming programs at the Southern Food & Beverage Museum in New Orleans.
- Personal Pizzas!, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13. Make the dough and sauce as a group, and then a custom-built pizza to eat. Classic along with quirky ingredients will be available. Allergy alert: gluten, dairy. Meat optional. For children ages 7-11. $20 per student, $15 for members.
- Master of the Craft: Fromage de Tête de Cochon (hog head cheese), from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14. Learn the history and art of making hogshead cheese, demonstrating every step involved in making two types of hog head cheese (New Orleans’ style and Cajun/Creole style) from start to finish. Class is aimed at both home cooks and commercial manufacturers. $55 per person, $50 for SOFAB members, $25 for culinary students with school ID. Class size limited to 30 people. Admission to museum included in class price.
- Soups with Chef Scott — Master Class, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20. Chef Scott McGlichey teaches the students how to make chicken stock from scratch and use it in chicken noodle soup and corn chowder. He'll also explain the differences and similarities the soups share with cultures around the world. For children ages 11-13. Allergy alerts: gluten, dairy, no vegetarian option. $30 per student, $25 for members.
The museum is located at 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. For more info, visit natfab.org/southern-food-and-beverage.