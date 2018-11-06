Farmers markets connect us to one of the oldest forms of commerce: buying your food directly from the people who produced it.

As technology continues to rewrite the ways commerce works today, the Crescent City Farmers Market has a new tool to help those producers and their customers connect in a modern way.

The nonprofit group behind New Orleans’ largest network of farmers markets launched a mobile phone app that lets customers browse, order and prepay for fresh food from its vendors.

Of course this is synced to the trend of online grocery ordering, and the growing expectation that any retail need should be available in the ether.

What’s most promising here, though, is the potential of this tool to enhance the traditional business model of the farmers market, rather than supplant it.

“Farmers markets have this old-timey model that has great benefits, the community space it creates, the direct engagement with producers,” said Angelina Harrison, the group’s director of markets. “But we need to keep up with the times and make that farmers market model more convenient for people.”

Shoppers still go to one of the five weekly markets to collect their orders. Farmers and food producers still keep all of the profit from their work (there is a 5 percent processing fee applied in the app).

For shoppers, it’s intended to eliminate the guesswork about what might be available on a given market day, or what will be left by the time they get there.

There is a big upside for New Orleans restaurants. The app has a separate function for wholesale buyers, who typically need larger orders. It’s easy to see how giving chefs greater certainty about what they can get could translate to more local produce on menus, and not just as day-of blackboard specials.

On the other side of the ledger, the boost of advance sales for small food producers cannot be overstated.

They take on risk with a perishable product, have to guess how much they can sell and are at the mercy of many factors that determine if shoppers show up, from the weather to the local event calendar. Sales booked online mean money in the bank, and the tool gives them a new way to gauge market demand and test the waters for different foods they can produce.

The app, which was developed with technology firm Crave Food Systems, launched last week with 20 vendors signed up.

A quick tour of their offerings shows crabmeat and shrimp from Lake Borgne, satsumas just now coming off the orchards of Plaquemines Parish, bread from artisan bakers, lemongrass tofu straight from the Vietnamese farmers of New Orleans East, grass-fed beef from New Iberia and rice from the Cajun prairie (I think I just made my next grocery list).

The move is a step up for the Crescent City Farmers Market after other avenues connecting local food and local consumers have collapsed.

Good Eggs, a once-heralded Silicon Valley startup pitching an online farmers market, pulled the plug on its New Orleans operation in 2015. Hollygrove Market and Farm, once a hub for many local food producers that offered online ordering, closed in February.

While it’s committed to a traditional market model, the Crescent City Farmers Market has a track record of building innovations into that model. One example with a long reach is its work to make food stamps viable payment at its markets, and a matching program to encourage it, which expands both access to local foods and the customer base for producers.

This app feels like another step, leveraging the new tools of e-commerce to help New Orleans better connect with the roots of its own food heritage.

The Crescent City Farmers Market app is available for free through app stores.

