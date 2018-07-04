“Secrets of the Southern Table: A Food Lover’s Tour of the Global South” by Virginia Willis, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $30, 314 pages, hardcover
Georgia-born, French-trained chef Virginia Willis wants everyone to know Southern food is much more than biscuits and gravy, fried chicken and butter-laden dishes.
Willis hopes the collection of recipes and stories in her latest cookbook, “Secrets of the Southern Table: A Food Lover’s Tour of the Global South,” will “expand people’s culinary landscape,” taking them from “the stereotypes and misinterpretations of Southern food and cooking” to learning about the South’s rich, diverse cuisine.
“What defines Southern food has evolved and changed,” she writes in the introduction. “The food of the South is biscuits and burritos, catfish and chapatti, and hoecakes and hummus.”
Each of the book’s eight chapters features 10 recipes and two essays about a farmer, fisherman, harvester or keeper of such long-honored traditions like preserving fruit and curing ham. One of the stories focuses on Richard Rice Farms in Kaplan and its owners Christian and Julie Richard.
The author was born in Georgia and lives in Atlanta but spent her childhood in Louisiana. Her father’s work brought the family to Alexandria when she was 3, and they lived there until she was in junior high. Her mother is an adventurous cook, Willis says, and learned about her new community and its food from Junior League cookbooks like “River Road Recipes,” “Cotton Country,” and “Talk about Good.”
Among “Secrets of the Southern Tables” recipes is Willis’ take on barbecue shrimp. She combines the New Orleans classic with Vietnamese flavors to get Spicy Asian Cajun BBQ Shrimp with Grilled Baguette. Unlike the traditional New Orleans version, hers uses peeled shrimp (although the instructions fail to indicate that).
Among the other recipes are Whole-Grain Parmesan Cheese Grits with Spinach and Shrimp; Catfish Tacos with Avocado-Crema; Glazed BBQ Beef Ribs; Southern Stir-Fry with Turnips and Greens; Gumbo Z’herbes; and Spiced Sweet Potato and Pecan Breakfast Bread.
This beautifully written cookbook, illustrated with lovely photographs by Angie Mosier and with a foreword by celebrity chef Sean Brock, meets the author’s goal of documenting the evolution of the Southern kitchen.
Cheramie Sonnier is a food writer and columnist. Contact her at sonnierfood@gmail.com, and follow her on Twitter, @CheramieSonnier.