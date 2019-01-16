The cocktail lounge Cure planted its flag on Freret Street ten years ago.

Now Cure's proprietors have a new project underway in the nation's capital, as the Washingtonian reported today.

CureCo., parent company for Cure and Cane & Table in the French Quarter, will run the bar for a new Washington, D.C. restaurant called Dauphine. In a release, the partners in the project said the restaurant is slated to open in the fall.

It is part of a new development in D.C. called Midtown Center, which is now taking shape on the site that once home of the Washington Post building.

Dauphine’s founders, a company called Long Shot Hospitality, partnered with CureCo. to bring “authenticity and flair to its beverage program,” their release said.

Developed in a modern glass-clad complex, the restaurant is out to channel “the spirit of New Orleans ‘grande dame’ restaurants, dispensing with tablecloths and evoking the tropical city’s warmth, color, and layered history.”

According to the release, Long Shot Hospitality partner Gavin Coleman and Cure co-founder Neal Bodenheimer are friends who are now working together through this collaboration. The Dauphine’s bar will serve classic New Orleans cocktails and new interpretations of them.

Well known locally among cocktail enthusiasts, Cure received a major national honor in 2018 by winning the James Beard Foundation award for Outstanding Bar Program (another New Orleans bar, the French 75 bar at Arnaud's Restaurant, won the same award in 2017).

When Cure first opened in 2009, it turned heads as an upscale addition to an old commercial stretch then only beginning to see redevelopment.

Last year, Bodenheimer and local event producer Gary Solomon Jr. and the Solomon family also took over leadership of Tales of the Cocktail, the annual spirits industry event in New Orleans. Their new team has since revamped the organization as a nonprofit and has begun a program of grants to cultivate progressive ideas for the hospitality industry and beyond.

Tales of the Cocktail opened a new headquarters and event space in the CBD earlier in January, taking over the former Pigeon & Prince venue at Common and Camp streets. The group intends to open its own bar in that property later this year.

