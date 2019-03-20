1. Have your blood pressure taken at least once a year.
2. If you're over 50, twice a year. Over 65, or with a history of hypertension, home monitoring at least once a month, or have your blood pressure taken at your neighborhood drugstore. It’s free.
3. A blood pressure rate of 120/80 is normal. If the top number is higher than 130, see a doctor. At 140, you’re twice as likely to have a stroke.
4. Know the symptoms of a stroke in yourself or a loved one, using the acronym FAST. Time is of the essence to get help.
Face: Is it drooping? Can you smile?
Arms: Can you raise both?
Speech: Is it slurred or jumbled?
Time: To call 9-1-1!
When 52-year-old actor Luke Perry died March 4 after a massive stroke, the response was bewilderment and shock.