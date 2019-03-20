NO.stroke.epl.040119.04.JPG
Dr. Keith Ferdinand, cardiologist Professor of Medicine at Tulane University, holds a heart as he explains blood flow to Carolyn Johnson at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, Friday, March 15, 2019. Patients of Dr. Ferdinand agreed to participate in clinical trials for a drug called Firibastat, which helps treat high blood pressure.

 Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER

1. Have your blood pressure taken at least once a year.

2. If you're over 50, twice a year. Over 65, or with a history of hypertension, home monitoring at least once a month, or have your blood pressure taken at your neighborhood drugstore. It’s free.

3. A blood pressure rate of 120/80 is normal. If the top number is higher than 130, see a doctor. At 140, you’re twice as likely to have a stroke.

4. Know the symptoms of a stroke in yourself or a loved one, using the acronym FAST. Time is of the essence to get help.

Face: Is it drooping? Can you smile?

Arms: Can you raise both?

Speech: Is it slurred or jumbled?

Time: To call 9-1-1!

