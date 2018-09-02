Standing 5-feet-9 in black designer jeans and a black blouse, Belle Chasse native Michelle Champagne looks every inch the New York fashion industry pro.
With three daytime Emmys and decades as a celebrity makeup artist under her belt, she’s forged a career many of her peers would envy.
So it’s a surprise when Champagne says she never set out to do makeup for a living. In fact, she resisted her calling at first.
“It was never my passion to be a makeup artist,” Champagne said. “I always thought of myself more as a businesswoman.”
But in 1994, after a series of other jobs and freelance makeup work, she joined nationally-syndicated morning show "Live With Regis and Kathie Lee." Though the show’s hosts have changed — now the chatfest is headed up by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest — Champagne has remained there for 24 years.
She won her three Emmys by doing theatrical, quick-change makeup transformations for its yearly Halloween specials. Most recently, she transformed Ripa from Wonder Woman to Gamora, a green-skinned alien superhero in Guardians of the Galaxy, in five minutes.
“It was frenetic, wild and the most fun we’ve ever had,” Champagne said.
Champagne is head makeup artist for the show, hiring and overseeing a team of four or five other makeup artists. But Champagne is the one who creates Ripa’s dewy, fresh-faced look. Over the years, the two have developed “a special, sisterly bond," Champagne said.
“Kelly and I are very good friends — we laugh every morning and talk about life and our kids, because we have daughters that are the same age,” Champagne said. “We can read each others’ minds.”
Champagne native studied communications at LSU. In 1983, she got a job as a receptionist at Artist Representatives, a local modeling agency owned by Dolly Dean. There, her natural aptitude became apparent to Dean and Dean’s daughter, Tessa Martinez.
“Dolly was always like, ‘One day, you’re going to be a makeup artist,’” Champagne recalled. “She’d throw me into these situations when casting companies came to town and tell me I was going to be the makeup artist.”
In 1986, Champagne moved to New York to work as a booker for Elite Model Management. She roomed with Martinez, who also worked for Elite, in a light-filled West Village loft.
“Tessa introduced me to the New York modeling scene and was so helpful in guiding me through that whole process,” Champagne said.
“(Michelle) was trying to not mention that she did makeup, and I recommended she step in and do it,” Martinez said. “The photographers were telling her she was talented and should think about doing makeup full-time, so she did.”
In 1990, Champagne left Elite to become a freelance makeup artist. Soon after, television stations came knocking on her agent’s door.
“I’m grateful I’ve been connected with the show so long,” Champagne said. “People in my industry don’t have that. The 'Live' family is my second family, and we have a good time every morning.”
With a 16-year-old daughter, Emma, Champagne considers herself at a “crossroads” in life and feels the pull of home. She plans to return to New Orleans a few times a year to teach makeup workshops and is now represented by Martinez’s company, Contessa and Co.
“Michelle is so lovely — not egotistical and yet so talented,” Martinez said. “I’m so impressed and proud. I like to claim I’m one of the people who discovered her. I knew anytime she worked with someone new, they would love her and want to keep in contact with her, and that’s what has happened.”
5 steps to achieving Michelle Champagne’s signature makeup look
1. Make sure your skin is in prime condition. If you need to see a dermatologist, do what you have to do. Your skin is the ultimate canvas.
2. Prime the skin. I mist Mario Badescu Facial Spray with aloe, herbs and rosewater on skin. It softens, moisturizes and hydrates the skin and plumps the cells. (Then I apply) my favorite primer, Wonderglow by Charlotte Tilbury. It has a little bit of backlight shimmer, so it gives you that dewy glow.
3. Foundation is a primary step for everybody. My favorite is Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk. It’s a buildable foundation — if you want sheer coverage, you can go that way, or if you want opaque, you can build it. I start in the center of the face and blend out. I like using my fingers, because that warms the skin and melds the foundation into the skin. I also love brushes, and there are so many you can use to create the airbrush effect. I go between (using) fingers and brushes, and after that, I use a Beauty Blender, almost stippling it into the skin.
4. I love a cream blush applied to the apple of the cheeks for that beautiful, natural flushed glow. I like The Creamy Glow by Kevin Aucoin. You can also use it to give a little color to the lips.
5. Incorporate a good mascara. I use L’Oreal Voluminous on Kelly every day. It has a great price point, and it works.