After gaining an understanding of how Alzheimer's disease impacts people, President Ronald Reagan determined it was important enough to raise awareness of this devastating condition and so in 1983, he designated the month of November as National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness month.
The recognition promoted public awareness 35 years ago and continues to do so today. The awareness of the disease spread even more when, in 1994, Reagan announced his own Alzheimer's diagnosis.
"In the past, Nancy suffered from breast cancer, and I had my cancer surgeries," Reagan said in his public letter about his diagnosis. "We found through our open disclosures we were able to raise public awareness. We were happy that as a result, many more people underwent testing. So now, we feel it is important to share it (Alzheimer's disease) with you. In opening our hearts, we hope this might promote greater awareness of this condition. Perhaps it will encourage a clearer understanding of the individuals and families who are affected by it."
Reagan's decision to share his diagnosis of such a stigmatized disease heightened not only public awareness about it, but his letter prompted a more empathetic understanding of Alzheimer's and those affected. It also triggered appeals for more research and services for the affected population.
At the time of Reagan's announcement, fewer than 2 million Americans were affected by Alzheimer's. Today, the number of people affected has risen to 5.7 million and is projected to rise to nearly 14 million by the year 2050. One in every three seniors dies from complications from Alzheimer's or dementia, and the disease kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.
The disease is also costly. In 2018, Alzheimer's disease and other dementias will cost this country around $277 billion. Caregivers have provided an estimated 18.4 billion hours of care valued at $232 billion,
Alzheimer's disease is a growing public health crisis and needs to be recognized as such. In Louisiana alone, Alzheimer's disease affects 87,000 people, with a projection of 110,000 in 2025. Medicaid spending on individuals with Alzheimer's disease or other dementias is expected to be about $712 million in 2018, a cost expected to increase 28 percent by 2025, according to Alzheimer's Association's 2018 Facts and Figures.
There is no better time than now to promote public awareness of Alzheimer's disease as it can decrease the stigma, facilitate timely medical interventions, accelerate research progress and, most of all, bring about a greater understanding and knowledge of the disease thereby creating a better quality of life for affected individuals by promoting resources and support systems for caregivers.
