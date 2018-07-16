Before the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas opened to the public, early enough that nurse sharks lay sleeping in a pile, a group of teenagers filed into the Gulf of Mexico exhibit. There, five tables had been set for breakfast. Before digging in, the teens paused to do what almost any young person would do with a backdrop of alligator gar, sea turtles, sharks and stingrays: take group selfies.
“I like going on these trips because we get to bond — I’m already starting to meet new people,” said Jordan Sabio, 17. “Yesterday was our first day, and I met four people I’m already good friends with.”
Sabio and the other 11 attendees were all diagnosed with cancer as teenagers. For them, time spent with peers, away from parents, is a rare thing. That’s why the Red Carpet Retreats by nonprofit Heart of Passion are a yearly highlight for repeat attendees such as Sabio.
For three days in July, attendees from Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama experienced an all-expenses-paid trip, which included a stay at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel, beignets at Café du Monde, behind-the-scenes looks at a movie studio, the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas and the New Orleans Saints training facility, makeovers at Saks Fifth Avenue and a dinner cruise on the paddle wheeler Creole Queen.
But Sabio said his favorite part of the trip was just spent hanging out with friends.
“We had to call lights-out at 2 a.m. last night, because people were playing the loudest game of Life I’ve ever heard,” said Savannah Gladbach, president and founder of Red Carpet Day. “A successful event has people sleeping in our game room because they don’t want to go to bed and miss out.”
There are other summer camps for young cancer patients. But Red Carpet Day retreats are unique because they’re created “for teens, from teens,” Gladbach says.
“We as peers understand what’s fun and exciting,” said Anna Katherine “AK” Alouise, 18, who has volunteered with the organization for two years.
She’s one of seven students from Isidore Newman School, Academy of the Sacred Heart, Louise S. McGehee and Metairie Park Country Day School who did all the planning, publicity and fundraising for the event, under the guidance of adult mentors.
“It equips you with a lot of confidence and skills — interviewing and talking to professionals, contacting businesses and organizing an itinerary,” Alouise said.
Gladbach launched the teen leadership arm of Red Carpet Day in 2012, as she “aged out” of the program’s for-teens-from-teens mission. She created Red Carpet Day in Atlanta in 2002, when she was 16 years old. Then, Gladbach had been diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a muscle tissue cancer, and wanted to have fun with other young cancer patients outside the hospital.
At first, her parents thought she was just trying to throw a party. But as the retreat unfolded, they witnessed its transformative power.
“One girl said she had never felt comfortable with her cancer until then. Another kid thought of a wall being torn down and feeling normal,” Gladbach said. “And I had never thought of normal as a goal.”
For young people with cancer, the intangible benefits linger long after the retreat is over.
“Research shows that camp experiences increase self-esteem and have positive life impacts for months after the experience itself,” said Hannah Dimmit, a child life specialist at Children’s Hospital and mentor and chaperone at Heart of Passion. “Getting to see it happen is just really cool.”
Since 2002, Heart of Passion has hosted more than 450 patients at 22 retreats in New Orleans, Atlanta, Dallas and Charlotte, North Carolina. More than 150 high school students have participated in its leadership program. The organization is accepting applications for adult mentors at heartofpassion.org/mentor.
“Being able to witness firsthand how relationships develop, and seeing the impact it has on the guests, made me really excited about coming back,” Alouise said.
A De La Salle High School student, Sabio said he texts and Snapchats with friends from camp year-round. His osteosarcoma, a bone cancer, has been in remission for three years.
“I like to make friends with people who went through the same thing as me,” said Sabio, who plans to study sports journalism at Miami University. “Being an amputee and a cancer patient, most people don’t know how to approach you. But we’re normal people. Some are funny; some are smart; some are outgoing.
“We’re regular people — we’re good. Everything’s cool.”