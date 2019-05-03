How does the measles virus, which was eliminated in the United States in the year 2000, re-emerge and become a dangerous outbreak by 2019? And are you protected?

According to Joseph Kanter, M.D., assistant state health officer at the Louisiana Department of Health in Baton Rouge, people traveling to another country where measles is widespread may unwittingly bringing the virus back with them. But more significant is the anti-vaccine movement which came about as a result of unsubstantiated claims linking vaccines to autism, Kanter said.

According to the British medical journal Lancet, a study that made that claim, published in Lancet in 1998, was retracted in 2012, and the doctor responsible lost his license after it was proven he committed ethical violations in doing the study which tainted the results. But the damage was done, and the anti-vaccine movement grew. Now the nation is dealing with the repercussions.

“Many people who have chosen not to vaccinate their children didn’t grow up in an era when you saw measles and the complications that go with it,” Kanter said. “What you don’t see, you don’t know.”

In fact, many of today's doctors have never seen an actual case of measles, nor the devastating side effects: pneumonia, encephalitis, deafness, mental impairment, even death.

The pendulum began to swing back in 2015. In California, which had some of the most permissive laws in the country, Gov. Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill 277, outlawing the "personal belief exemption" that allowed parents to send children to school without vaccinations.

The new law mandating vaccines came on the heels of a measles outbreak at Disneyland in 2014.

“The point isn’t to demonize the people who weren’t vaccinating their children,” Kanter said. “They were well-intentioned, but fell victim to a lot of misinformation.”

There are currently more than 700 cases of measles in the United States. The outbreak was originally concentrated in New York and California, but has now spread to 22 states, according to Anne Schuchat, M.D., principal deputy director at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta.

Measles is highly contagious. An infected person has only to walk through a room to infect the space for two hours. Both the air and any surfaces touched become contaminated. Unless they are immune, 90 percent of people who walk through that room in those two hours will contract measles, according to state health official, Dr. Kanter.

And, it’s not just measles that have increased exponentially. Mumps cases were up 10-fold between 2016 and 2018, and cases of whooping cough (pertussis) are at a five-decade high, according to Schuchat of the CDC.

“Pertussis, a bacterial airway infection, is only a bit less contagious than measles,” said pulmonologist Ben Deboisblanc, M.D., professor of medicine and physiology at LSU Health Science Center.

“Much of the disease goes undiagnosed because it mimics the flu in the early phase, and doctors just haven’t been accustomed to looking for it. But, the second phase involves a cough so violent that people often throw up. ... This disease is preventable with updated vaccines.”

"Updated" may be the operative word. Some vaccines have been found to lose effectiveness, or have been replaced by better vaccines. So who does and doesn’t need updated vaccines?

According to Kanter, the guidelines are as follows:

MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella)

If you were born before 1957, it’s presumed you were exposed to measles and mumps and are immune.

If you were born between 1957 and 1989, it is likely you had only one dose of a particular type of vaccine which was later found not to be as effective. These people need an MMR vaccine.

If you were born after 1989, you received two doses of the most modern doses of the vaccine. You are immune.

If you have never been vaccinated, you will need two doses of the MMR.

DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis)

Although most of us have long thought that this vaccine was lifelong, it is actually only sustainable for 10 years, which means most of us need the booster known as TDaP.

Kanter recommends evaluating your risk, talking to your physician, and getting whatever vaccines are necessary to protect yourself, particularly in the unfolding epidemic.