Suzannah Burke remembers the first time she had a panic attack. She was in second grade. There was a tornado warning.
"I just lost it. I screamed, I cried. I was uncontrollable,” she said.
Today, the part-time art teacher has a long list of things that trigger her: “I hate bridges, boats, elevators, airplanes, thunderstorms, rain in general, doctors,” she said.
In October 2017, Burke had a close call at a birthday party.
“I was sitting by the bonfire. The weather was so nice, I was wearing a hat that I knitted and a very cute outfit. I was looking at all these people, and I would feel nothing. That scared me,” she recalled.
Later that night, she tried to commit suicide by taking pills and drinking alcohol.
Since she got out of inpatient treatment, Burke said, her friends and family have looked at her in a new way.
“There is so much fear in their eyes when they look at me now. They are so scared that I’m not telling them everything, that it’s going to happen again,” she said.
She also had to deal with misunderstanding about her recovery.
“People often think that you’re better when you’re out of the hospital, but that’s not necessarily the case. You have to rebuild yourself,” she said.
Burke, 23, is one of the 1.4 million American adults who attempted suicide in 2017, a number that has been growing steadily since 2009, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
People don't like to admit they have a mental illness. That can lead to suicidal tendencies being undetected.
“I didn’t want people to be scared of me,” said Burke, who grew up in Baton Rouge and lives in New Orleans.
She did try to open up to her friends about her struggle with mental health. She would often end up crying after they went out, sharing how unhappy she was. The day after, she would brush it off.
“ ‘I was just kidding, I was fine, I was just drunk,’ ” she said she told them.
So they didn't take her seriously. “Whenever I expressed myself to my friends, no one really believed me,” Burke said.
“If you admit you have a mental health condition, someone may trust your judgment less, or they may think you’re less capable of doing your job, or even (that) you’re dangerous,” said Shannon Williams, education coordinator in New Orleans for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
“Nobody likes a crazy girl. Nobody wants a crazy girl,” wrote Burke in her notebook while at the hospital.
At home, mental health was not discussed. When her younger sister Sarah calls, they chat about fashion and dance practice, not her struggles with anxiety and depression.
“She doesn’t really tell me anything about her anxiety,” Sarah said. “If she was feeling like she wanted to hurt herself, she wouldn’t ever tell me that.”
Sarah gets emotional when recalling the time her sister went to the hospital. “She needed some help. I don’t like to talk about it,” she said.
“It can be very hard to try to get support from loved ones through those kind of terrifying symptoms or thoughts,” said Williams. “Someone may feel like the cost, or the risk, of trying to get help outweighs the benefit of living. He may feel it’s much easier to die that to try to go through all that.”
Today, Burke has someone she can call if thoughts of self-harm start to surface.
“Don’t be afraid to be the person who’s crying for help, because I think that’s the stigma that’s stopping people from getting help … afraid that you’re going to be judged,” she said.
Project Semicolon, founded in 2013, aims to combat the isolation that often surrounds suicidal thoughts and raise awareness about mental health. Like thousands of others, Burke has a semicolon tattooed on her wrist for awareness. The tattoo is also a way for people who have a mental illness to connect to others who might be going through the same thing, she said.
Williams’ wrist too is inked with the punctuation mark. “It’s almost acting as an icebreaker. You can see a total stranger with the same tattoo and you both know you’re on the same level of understanding already,” Williams said.
During the past few years, dozens of celebrities have come forward to talk about their struggle with mental health. In May, Marvel actor Clark Gregg opened up about his anxiety and panic attacks, describing the same symptoms Burke experienced last year.
To New Orleans NAMI director Lisa Romback, “that significantly encourages people who may be living with those conditions to come out and talk about their struggles.”
Today, Burke still struggles with mood swings. “I wouldn’t say I’m better. I’d say I’m working toward being comfortable,” she said.
The Loyola Student News Service features reporters from advanced-level journalism classes at Loyola University New Orleans, directed by faculty advisers.
