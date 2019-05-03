When it comes to epidemics, Tulane University’s School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine has been on the front lines for over a century.

Now Tulane, in conjunction with the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, is presenting "OUTBREAK," an exhibit focusing on epidemics around the world and what’s been done to combat them.

The exhibit, at the Diboll Gallery in the Tidewater Building, 1440 Canal St. in New Orleans, will be open through July.

The storied history of Tulane's School of Public Health — the first school of tropical medicine in the country — is documented on banners and in display cases, detailing work in isolating the common cold virus, delving into the causes of cancer, developing a new diagnostic test for Lyme disease, and much more.

“We’ve long been pioneers in vaccine development,” recounted Laura Levy, vice president of research at Tulane University. “Recently the National Institutes of Health awarded the Tulane University School of Medicine’s researchers a grant to develop a more effective and much longer-lasting vaccine against pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough. And we’ve been on the forefront fighting Ebola since the outbreak in West Africa in 2014. Creating vaccines is laborious work, but we’re making headway.”

The exhibit is a fascinating trek through the annals of malaria, yellow fever, tuberculosis, HIV, Zika, and leprosy — how these diseases evolve and spread, and why it’s vital to study and stop them.

+2 Unfolding measles epidemic exposes gaps in nation's immunity: Are you protected? How does the measles virus, which was eliminated in the United States in the year 2000, re-emerge and become a dangerous outbreak by 2019? And…

The main ongoing exhibit in Washington, D.C., at the Smithsonian was the brainchild of an infectious disease specialist, and more than three years in the making. From there, the museum sent out tool kits so local entities like Tulane could customize their own exhibits, highlighting their local heroes.

“I’ve seen exhibits everywhere, from Thailand to Finland and across the United States, but this is a real museum-quality exhibit here at Tulane,” said Sabrina Sholts, curator at the Museum of Natural History at The Smithsonian. “As the first school of public health in the nation, they can draw upon their immense history and accomplishments dealing with infectious diseases.”

The free exhibit runs through July 31.