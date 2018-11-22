ST. CHARLES
Transfers for Oct. 29-Nov. 2
AMA
310 Kennedy Street: $22,300, Eddie E. Hill to Barrios Builders, LLC.
DES ALLEMANDS
131 Tregle Lane: $29,166.65, Westley Peter Tregle, Melazie T. Martindale and Nekki T. Borne to Baron A. Tregle and Rachelle Matherne Tregle.
DESTREHAN
33 Belle Grove Drive: $370,000, Timothy Patton Henry and Kaye Schneider Henry to Daniel J. Rusich and Ashley Kinler Rusich.
Destrehan Plantation Estates, Audubon Place, Lot 7: $125,000, Destrehan Plantation Development, LLC to David John Mitchell and Nicole Elizabeth Hall Mitchell.
Destrehan Plantation Estates, Audubon Place, Lots 18 and 19: $260,000, Cypress & Oak, LLC to Milioto Custom Homes, LLC.
328 Madewood Drive: Donation, Ricardo Laux to Elizet Laux Ramirez.
312-314 Meadows Drive: $130,000, Theodore Jules Roussel, Sandra Ann Roussel O'Brien, Mark Anthony Roussel, Wayne Thomas Roussel, Linda Ann Roussel Wimberley, Debby Ann Roussel Dumas, and Daniel Keller Roussel, Jr. to Austin Anthony Roussel and Ryan Matthew Roussel.
89 Ormond Meadows Drive: $116,500, Deborah Gail Plemmons Scale to Elaine E. Danner and Jessica D. Cerniglia.
100 River Point Drive: $204,000, Gregory S. Peck to Justin F. Aubert.
320 River Village Drive: $200,000, Ross Calvin James to Shine Co., LLC.
49 Rosedown Drive: $320,000, Jeffrey W. Dongieux to Jason Melancon and Jessica Leigh Stonestreet Melancon.
249 Villere Drive: $315,000, Gino Dominick Breazeale and Melissa Ryan Breazeale to Eric D. LeVeck and Makesa Melancon LeVeck.
HAHNVILLE
St. Charles Terrace Subdivision, Square C, Lot 54-A: $10.00, The Succession of Elenora Robertson and Johnie Payne, Sr. to Valero Refining New Orleans, LLC.
LULING
329 Ashton Oaks Lane: $199,465, DSLD Homes, LLC to Ala Edwards Fos and Taylor Marie Rudy.
104 Asphodel Drive: $289,000, Frances Elaine Goatley McGehee Stuart to Michael T. Pfeffer.
501 Lac Calcasieu Drive: $396,165, Milioto Custom Homes, LLC to Brett Anthony Cheramie and Kimberly Oubre Cheramie.
311 Lac Iberville Drive: $385,000, Christopher Berard and Jennifer Vicari Berard to Aundrea Clay Green and Vernon Green.
102 North Lake Drive: $310,000, Toby Ryan Petit and Heather Marie Juncker Petit to Sasha Shany Leech Cola.
413 Paul Mallard Road: $10.00, Oil & Ale Energy, LLC to Entergy Louisiana, LLC.
306 Talbot Drive: $85,000, Francis residential Rentals, LLC to Stafford Cole Lucky and Kristie Bradham Lucky.
MONTZ
260 Edgewood Lane: $600,000, Christal M. Wetherington and Don L. Wetherington to Desiree Hurley Munster and Collin L. Munster.
103 Gretchen Court: $293,000, Collin L. Munster and Desiree Hurley Munster to Derrick J. Ralser and Hailey Marie Chapman.
NORCO
259 Mary Street: $115,000, Rose Bivona Duhé, Leon Bivona Jr., Eddie B. Bivona, Emma Bivona LeRoux, Judy Bivona Montz, Jeanette Bivona Vicknair, Aubrey Bivona Waguespack, Samantha Elizabeth Bivona, Lacey Caillouet, Darren Caillouet Jr., and Michael Paul Vanata to Hayden Michael Vicknair.