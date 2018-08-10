NEW ORLEANS
Transfers for July 30-Aug. 1
District 1
Canal St. 4322: $550,000, Rosita Michele Rodriguez Thomas to Jakku Ventures LLC.
Cleveland Ave. 3116: $347,000, Rachel Namer Dangermond to Allison C. Porter Zucker, Benjamin P. Zucker and Michael R. Zucker.
Clio St. 1727; Clio St. 1729: donation, no value stated, Sean Locke Clark to Jacquelyn Michelle Gibson Clark.
Common St. 416: $640,000, Bruce Allen Boulware and Lizabeth Anne Granik Boulware to Claire Jane Smith Wortham and Ross Allen Wortham.
Gravier St. 3615-17: $258,000, 3615 17 Gravier Street LLC to Amber Austin Greene.
Julia St. 330: $565,000, Gerald L. Spehr to Julia Ph10 LLC.
Julia St. 333: $305,000, Daron K. Taylor to Daniel John Mathieson and Jessica Cash Mathieson.
Julia St. 333: $335,000, Raymond A. Cervenak Jr. to Jay J. Boyd and Karen Simmons Boyd.
Julia St. 330: $310,000, Ted M. Falgout & Associates LLC to Michelle Aquino Sells and Nicholas R. Sells.
Poeyfarre St. 920: $245,000, Anthony J. Guido Jr. to Barron Investments LLC.
Port of Orleans 600; Poydras St. 3: $100, Joel P. Landry to Napoleon Apartments LLC.
S. Clark St. 1201; S. Clark St. 1227-29; S. Clark St. 1241: $135,000, Clark Street Louisiana Properties LLC to Melia Marie LLC.
S. Salcedo St. 1923: $362,000, Elizabeth C. Skeins to Aaron Kala and Margaret Sights Kala.
S. Telemachus St. 600-602: $190,000, Byron Thomas, Dwayne Thomas, Kevin Thomas, Patrice Thomas Brown and Raynell Thomas to Heather Munch, Lindell Carmouche Munch and Timothy Munch.
S. White St. 235-237: $160,000, Ana Flores LLC and Uriel Properties LLC to Christopher Edward Cox.
St. Charles Ave. 1205: $171,000, John B. Griffitt and Valerie Centanni Griffitt to Janet Cubbage Fitch and Ralph L. Fitch Jr.
St. Charles Ave. 1735-37; St. Charles Ave. 1739: $950,000, Canal Barge Company Inc. and Polymnia Corporation to Hbw Properties LLC.
St. Charles Ave. 1750: $357,000, David A. White and Hicham M. Khodr to Rachel Lauren James Brown and Walter Dwayne Brown.
Terpsichore St. 1127: $325,000, Coliseum Place Baptist Church to James Harvey Brown III and James Harvey Brown Jr.
$306,500: Coliseum Place Baptist Church to Adam Joseph Broussard and Jessica Johnson Broussard.
District 2
Amethyst St. 978: $1,075,000, Brewster G. Stalter II to Amethyst Holdings LLC.
Argonne Blvd. 6647: $945,000, Juan Carlos Torres and Mariastella Serrano Torres to Adrian Karter and Ingrid Karter.
Bienville St. 928: donation, no value stated, Lewis C. Distasi Jr. to Krista Distasi Rizzo.
Bienville St. 1916: $394,000, Chester Development LLC to Lindsey Darnell Marshall and Nolan Marshall III.
Bienville St. 4600: $458,600, K&T Institute LLC to Pia Smith Christian and Seth I. Christian.
Bragg St. 122: $275,000, Lawrence J. Gazda and Roberta Maier Dawson to Brian Egana, Kayalyn Armour and Rianne Banks Egana.
Canal St. 1201: $250,000, Sabrina C. Sambola to Wesley Landa Family Trust.
Chapelle St. 859: $740,000, Jason Scott Hardie and Kerri Rader Hardie to Gabrielle C. Bailleux Halprin and Jay Bernard Halprin.
Chartres St. 1204: $290,000, Eugenie E. Caroselli to bbi Jo Schmid and John Stuart Schmid.
Colbert St. 6170: $380,000, Justin A. Remes Jr. to Deostello Palomares and Richard Niolon.
Conti St. 5231-33: $230,000, Mary Mardell Childs Reynolds to Christian B. Wright, Devin C. Wright and Terri Lynn Wright.
General Diaz St. 6510: $425,000, Raymond Daniel Gamble to Melissa Shreve Landers and Zeb S. Landers.
Hidago St. 837; Hidalgo St. 835: donation, no value stated, Lynn Charles Ramagos Jr. to Kimberly Chighizola Ramagos.
Louis Xiv St. 6554: $455,000, Christopher A. Spring and Melanie Seals Spring to Elizabeth Lee Eckhardt and Michael A. Eckhardt.
N. Johnson St. 1018-20: $285,000, Detmias Construction & Development LLC to Amy Feehan and Jabe Lowry Curley.
N. Rendon St. 943: $335,000, Amber Leigh Seely Marks and Stefan Marcus Denby Marks to Thomas G. Eytchison.
N. White St. 1117: $579,000, Bohning Blalock Family Trust, Bryan P. Bohning and William O. Blalock to Daphne Miller Tassin and Gerard J. Tassin.
Orleans Ave. 940: $300,000, Gotham Rentals #2 LLC to Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo Jennifer Preston IRA, Jennifer Preston and Michael Preston.
Orleans Ave. 1527-29: donation, no value stated, Christopher Justin and Clifton Justin III to Fayetta Justin.
Orleans Ave. 6440: $295,000, Clare Rita Allen Schreiber to George R. Neck III.
Rosemary Place 5544: $523,000, Burk Property Investments LLC to Joshua A. Stein.
Royal St. 427-31: $650,000, Maurice F. Jemison and Yvette Zuniga Jemison to Royal Angel Bb LLC.
Sardonyx St. 7328: $785,000, Colleen Kuebel Lewis 2015 Separate Property Trust to Eric A. Rogers and Petra Gabriela Alvarez Rogers.
St. Ann St. 2750-52: $367,500, Elite Property Management & Investments LLC to Marcio L. Oviedo.
St. Louis St. 521: $525,000, Boise Investments LLC to Stephen Ernest Crane.
Solomon Place 809-811: $611,000, Laura Cooper Reynolds and Randy Reynolds to Grayson I. Bultman.
Topaz St. 220: $370,000, Daniel J. Hammer and Kiara Hellberg Hammer to Mary Beth Edmondson Moore and Thomas B. Moore.
Topaz St. 700: no value stated, Esther Rosenberg to Daniel J. Hammer and Klara Johanna Hallberg Hammer.
Toulouse St. 4221: $328,000, Christina E. Conforto Fawaz to Amanda Zenishek Strzyzewski and Michael L. Strzyzewski Jr.
Vicksburg St. 5831: $675,000, Cristen Cousins Muglio and Paul Louis Briuglio to Cullen Timothy Glennon and Sarah Oertling Glennon.
District 3
Alfred St. 5901: $146,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Lec Real Estate Investment LLC.
Allen St. 4719: $60,000, Marigny Oak LLC to Andrew Joseph Albert.
Allen St. 4818-20: $120,000, Alfred Joseph Aubry Sr. and Doris Miller Aubry to Eric R. Aubry and Jeanine Duplantier Aubry.
Alsace St. 4871-77: $194,900, Thuan Q. Nguyen to Alcena M. Rogan McDonald.
Arts St. 1425-1427: $8,184.97, Lenet Smith to Carlos Louis Labranch.
Athis St. 1529: $440,000, Helen Nicole Lester, John Michael Lester, Jonathan Dewey Lester and Temple Lester Trust to Laurie Ann Rogers Norris and Steve Norris.
Beechcraft St. 5907: $28,000, Patricia Labeauve Fleury to Mmh Management LLC.
Bell St. 2521; Desoto St. 2520: $490,000, Thomas Holloman to Pamela L. Atkins John.
Brookfield Drive 10131: $100,000, Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust 2018 1 Wilmington Savings Funds Society Fsb Not Individually But Solely As Trustee to Palesa LLC.
Burbank Drive 1499: $140,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Clayton Ventures LLC.
Burgundy St. 2428: $249,000, Dale E. Bryan II to Brian J. Walters.
Burgundy St. 2708-10: $317,500, Randy Roberson to Daniel Taylor.
Cameron Boulevard 6026: $349,000, Angels Demo Hauling LLC to Brandy Nicole Delgado Wood Veliz and Juan Delgado Veliz.
Campus Boulevard 5650: $12,000, Flag Boy Properties LLC to Saiglann LLC.
Cartier Ave. 5822: $164,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Clayton Ventures LLC.
Cartier Ave. 5900: $305,000, Melissa Johnson Lagarde to Kourtney Tel Koehl.
Castiglione St. 2900: $175,000, Acquanetta Louque Luke, Aired Luke, Andre Luke Jr., Anita Luke Ferguson and Lolita Louque Luke to Jse Investments LLC.
Chatham Drive 5642: $300,000, Michel Francis Asprodites to Matthew Edgar Wilson and Sarah Hinman Wilson.
Chef Menteur Highway 24728: $55,000, Gaiana White Piglia and Timothy Patrick Piglia Sr. to Caleb Land Corporation.
Charlene Drive 4777: donation, no value stated, Micah Chereese Lewis to Michael C. Lewis.
Cherbourg St. 13049: donation, no value stated, Albert M. Frazer III to Michele Dubuclet Frazer.
Clouet St. 3331: $83,000, Pleasure Homes LLC to Paula Antoinette McSpadden Cox.
Curran Blvd. 13319: $84,000, Arlette C. Stierwald and Karen Stierwald Martin to Mark Bolden.
Curran Boulevard 40311; Lafourche St. 40309: $22,000, Betty Bachemin Heigle to Roger Boudreaux Jr.
Downman Road 7721: $68,000, Hubert Ratcliff Jr. and Mable Williams Fields to Celicia T. Temple Darby and Johnie Darby.
Dreux Ave. 4211: $191,400, Edmond L. Jarrell Jr. to Dexter B. Smith and Raychell Smith.
Duke Court 7810: $170,000, Cathleen Goines Baudy to Charles L. Gaines III and Keshia Shantel Riley Reed.
Duplessis St. 4713: $245,000, B. & C. Real Estate Properties LLC to Errol J. Flint Jr.
Duplessis St. 6126: $327,500, Robert Periard Ackerman to Gregory F. Preston and Nell G. Bond Preston.
Eads St. 6421-23: donation, no value stated, Almiro Adelaido Brooks, and Beverly Cantrelle Edwards to Sydnie Jackson Carter.
Edgefield Drive 7141: $190,000, Alma O. Loredo Maldonado to Brandy Gray Addison.
Elder St. 2622: $139,900, Zapata Development LLC to Lashanda Billingsley Guillory and Shedel Williams Obey.
Esplanade Ave. 405: $6,000, George W. Post to Larry Parker.
Franklin Ave. 711: $172,000, Linda Pertuz Nelms to Matthew John Holcomb.
Gladiolus St. 2569 A and B: $100,000, Gilyot Real Estate LLC to Land M. LLC.
Gordon St. 1004-06: $101,000, Betty May Serpas Exnicious to Kristofer J. Tokarski.
Haynes Boulevard 6510: donation, no value stated, Laurent Elfrick Ausama to Lee Hunter Ausama.
Hesser St. 52298: $4,000, Javier Amilcar Garcia Chavez to Jarol A. Mejia Garcia.
Jonquil St. 2511: donation, no value stated, Darryl Peter Leduff to Andrew Alton Leduff Sr.
Lehigh St. 40214: $6,502, City of New Orleans to Home By C. & C. LLC.
Leon C Simon Drive 2367: donation, no value stated, Kerry Lynn Fichtel Plutte to John W. Fichtel III, Kristin Fichtel Harrison and Todd B. Fichtel Sr.
Madrid St. 2518: $300,000, A. & R. Management Group LLC to Don J. Matthews Jr.
Mandeville St. 1605: $110,000, Paul O. Chiriaco to 20183wy 81 LLC.
Mandeville St. 2014: $25,000, Bailey Alexander Blanchard, Jeremiah J. Blanchard, Wellington Blanchard II and Wellington Blanchard Jr. to Djuan Alexander LLC.
Mazant St. 915: $445,000, Geraldine Conrad Stewart to Bailey R. Smith II and Emily Elizabeth Kratzer Smith.
Mcfarland St. 4017; Mcfarland St. 4019: $78,100, Angelo E. Keller, Carolyn Kim Keller Minor, Cheryl Ann Keller Dawsey, Danielle N. Keller Hall, Marcia Ruth Keller Ray and Mildred Sam Walker to Esco Andrew.
Mirabeau Ave. 5025: $75,000, Maxima Group Investments Inc. to Darrel Walter Brock and Rhonda K. Grayson Brock.
Mithra St. 1447: $245,000, Crescent City Developers LLC to Eric Barnes Bellard and Michele Amick Bellard.
Music St. 1422-24: $100, Christopher Mark Bennett Stewart, David W. Stewart Bennett and David W. Stewart Jr. to Jonathan East.
Music St. 1426: $293,000, Christopher Mark Bennett Stewart, David W. Stewart Bennett Jr. and David W. Stewart Jr. to Jonathan East.
Music St. 2530: $35,000, 2530 Music LLC to Airamoselle Reyes Dasilva and Mailson Sales Dasilva.
N. Claiborne Ave. 2637: $80,000, Robert Jackson and Sandra Sorrell Jackson to Chris Brady and Lee J. Reisman.
N. Dupre St. 1739: $390,000, 1739 N. Dupre LLC to Joshua Evans and Mary Elizabeth May Evans.
N. Prieur St. 2261-63: $75,000, Brenda Bachus Roach to Property Investment Group LLC.
N. Prieur St. 2613-2615: $82,500, Keith Morris, Kim Theresa Morris Lee and Whitney L. Morris Jr. to Marlee Rentals LLC.
N. Roman St. 1451-53: $315,000, Derbigny Xii LLC to Robert S. Warren.
N. Villere St. 2704: $94,500, Yves D. Mitchell to Carin E. Chapman and Matthew D. Ray.
New Orleans St. 4701-4703: $56,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Clayton Ventures LLC.
Odin St. 4000: $144,500, Gabriela Morales to Diondra Marie Rhinehart.
Painters St. 1626: $21,000, St. Roch Cdc and Thrive New Orleans to Michael Alexander.
Palace St. 4828-30: donation, no value stated, Paul Van Nguyen to Vui Thi Ngo Nguyen.
Parkview Place 3467: $186,050, David K. L Cushman to Deborah Marie Stewart.
Pauger St. 2918-2920: $100,000, Jerald W. Bouie Jr. to Mmh Management LLC.
Pauger St. 3127: $18,000, Louis Lester Santa Marina and Rose Nell Cousin Santa Marina to Janet Katherine Tureaud Davis.
Pauger St. 3330: $7,200, Millard Fluence to 3330 Pauger LLC.
Pauger St. 3917: $215,000, Kerone Dolliole to Haneef H. Shafeed.
Prentiss Ave. 11400: $16,000, Brittany Lynn Tucker, Charlene Carmouche Tucker and Gary Stephen Tucker Jr. to Gehad Ahmad Hajkhalil.
Prentiss Ave. 2510: $339,000, Bnb LLC to Dayna M. Crawford Makai and Sarah J. Radossevich Makai.
Press Drive 4737: $250,000, Haider Properties LLC and Nikos LLC to Brittany A. Crawford Ross and David A. Ross.
Providence Place 6010: $15,750, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Corey Clay Walker Sr., Katina M. French and Katina M. Walker.
Reynes St. 1015: $55,000, Lisa Kastner Coello and MacDonald Coello to Flipping Crazy2018 LLC.
Reynes St. 4309: $48,000, New Orleans Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. to Affordable Housing of New Orleans LLC.
Rousselin Drive 1772-1774: $110,000, Bryant Walker and John Walker Jr. to Deborah Clark Reeder.
Saint Anthony Ave. 5305: $203,500, Gregory M. Alugas and Stacy Johnson Alugas to Rose L. Perrilloux Patel.
Selma St. 2113-15: $32,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Clayton Ventures LLC.
Sierra Madre Drive 4535: $15,000, Elizabeth B. Ballard to D. & D. Realty of New Orleans Inc.
St. Maurice Ave. 2222: donation, no value stated, Joyce M. Hartford to Nicole M. Hartford.
St. Roch Ave. 6113: $135,000, Rk Malcolm LLC to Jason Young.
Stonewood St. 7500: $77,800, 3h Mortgage Ltd to Jonique Michelle Watson Young and Steven T. Young Jr.
Touro St. 1921: $33,000, Sandra Robert Chatman to Pizazz LLC.
Treasure St. 1809: $140,000, Wall Return LLC to Elizabeth W. Julien.
Treasure St. 1956-58; Treasure St. 1958: $48,002.71, Tralton G. Thomas to La Property Management Group LLC.
Vanderkloot Ave. 7700: $60,250, Jpmorgan Chase Bank National Association to Slv Investments LLC.
W. Deer Park 5516; W. Deer Park 5932: $14,500, Latisha Williams to Wellington M. Stewart Jr.
District 4
Chestnut St. 3228: $590,000, Sharon Davison May to Elizabeth Terese Black and Randall J. Black.
Chippewa St. 2059: $330,000, Renee Hubbard Valerio to Jason Andrew Starrett and Kelli Walker Starrett.
Chippewa St. 2400; First St. 636-38: $120,000, Lucinda Warner Braud Jackson, Tyrone Carl Warner to Kevin Lawther Kush.
Clio St. 4120-4122; Clio St. 4124; Clio St. 4128: $270,000, Mwf Investments LLC to Rachel Jones Conner.
Constance St. 2123: $749,000, 830 Investments LLC to Denise Odie Joseph II, Louis Joseph and Louis Theodore Joseph.
Jackson Ave. 1441: $292,000, Chastine Hardy Watters to Jagdish Chawla and Mary Dawes Chawla.
Jackson Ave. 1752-54: $171,500, Mary Eliza Williams to Daedalus Capital LLC.
Jackson Ave. 1752-54: $250,000, Daedalus Capital LLC to Donna Evans Divittorio and Frank Divittorio.
Seventh St. 707: $565,000, Bethany Fields to Justin Matthew Curtice and Kathleen Hardin Curtice.
Seventh St. 1825-27: $275,000, Joanne Edda Johnson to Jonathan Hays Todd and Victoria Owen Todd.
St. Andrew St. 2117-19: $275,000, Kevin Anthony Bailey and Margaret Sylvia Ordogne Bailey to Dawn Rose Wilson.
St. Thomas St. 2360: $650,000, Christine Tq Cao Ly to Anthony P. Robert and Lesley Brown Robert.
District 5
Abalon Court 436: $375,000, 436 & 460 Abalon Ct LLC to Jennifer Marple and Johnathan Brent Marple.
Atlantic Ave. 419-421: $262,500, Christopher Steinhilber to Reid M. Brooks.
Cupid St. 2683: $99,000, Regions Bank and Regions Mortgage to Palesa LLC.
English Turn Drive 275: $85,000, Abdul Hamid El Chafic and Rayane Kabbara El Chafic to Mithra Butler.
Fairway Oaks Drive 47: $552,000, Cynthia Dana Sacks to Rui Zheng Claiborne, Rui Zheng Lam and Tony Gerard Claiborne.
Gallatin St. 4621: $109,500, Jeanne Bowes Praytor and Michael Walon Praytor to Scott R. Quiroz.
Holiday Drive 2316: $185,000, Andrew Joseph Svirsky and Lacey Marie Howell Svirsky to Renee R. Wilson Rivas.
Hudson Place 2400: $288,500, Megan Marie Helsley Brown and Samuel Thomas Brown to Geoffrey T. Goforth and Janet Weeks Goforth.
Huntlee Drive 742: $95,000, Kevin Michael Huskey to Donald W. Kasten and Lauren F. Cruse Kasten.
Memorial Park Drive 3025: $290,000, George Hill Jr. to Shelove Rodrique Dejean and Yves Dejean.
Mercedes Boulevard 3052: $53,000, Jrw Renovations LLC to Wvh Investments LLC.
Pin Oak Ave. 3548: $257,900, Richard F. Cavender Jr., Sara E. MacKie Cavender to Denise M. Wagner and Robert M. Wagner.
Pittari Place 3741: $128,500, Lyc Properties and Solutions LLC to Leon Tuckson Jr.
Red Oak Court 3509: $285,000, Brooke Williams Mitchell to Brittany Nicole Polk and Frederick Antonio Polk.
St. Anthony St. 1614-16: $120,000, Pamela Barron Colbert and Richard Colbert to Stephen Bruce Deisinger.
St. Mary St. 1520: $257,500, Alexander H. Habashy and Ana L. Valente Habashy to Dan F. Laney IV.
Timber Crest Drive 5118: $55,000, Liberty Bank and Trust Company to Kevin King.
Verret St. 546-548: $364,900, Jay E. Gould Jr. and Peggy Martin Gould to John F. Henry Jr.
Willow Drive 11700: $96,000, Brian A. Booth Sr. and Sheila K. Booth to Justin Matthews Williams.
District 6
Annunciation St. 3701: $512,000, Robert Bandzuch to Scott R. Sulik Jr.
Annunciation St. 3938: $35,500, Martha St. Cyr and Paris Miller to Coleman May LLC.
Annunciation St. 5508-10: $300,000, Robert E. Devecca to At Home In Nola LLC.
Audubon Boulevard 236: $1,362,500, Bead Tree Properties LLC to Adam H. Weintraub and Victoria M. Shaheen Weintraub.
Carondelet St. 3219: $255,000, Beau Saccoccia to John Jacob Broders and Laura Comiskey Broders.
Carondelet St. 4414: $275,000, Barrett James Hawkins to Leonard J. Accardo and Lynn Markey Accardo.
Chestnut St. 5918: $785,000, Edmund M. Bruton and Wendy B. Bruton to Eileen Escobar Lilien and Matthew Alan Lilien.
Constantinople St. 821-23: $515,000, Hilarion V. Domingue and Marie Plicque Domingue to Christopher Jones and Jessica Walker Jones.
Delachaise St. 3619-21; Delachaise St. 3623-25: $248,000, Academy Place LLC to Anthony D. Pierre.
Exposition Boulevard 1531: $1,725,000, Regina Schmidt Nugon to TD Land Development LLC.
Fontainebleau Drive 4219: $440,000, Hollygrove Ventures LLC to Bonnie T. Slaton.
Freret St. 4617-19; Freret St. 4645: no value stated, Junior League of New Orleans Inc. to SSJ Investments Limited.
Joseph St. 529-31: $849,000, Maxine Henriette Harris to Lana Morgan Kinnett Stalder and Mark W. Stalder.
Laurel St. 5354: $333,000, Jacques Chester West and Ronald Whiteside West II to Jamie Grace Meeks.
Octavia St. 3822: $336,000, David Samuel Garic and Judy Beym Garic to Emef Asset Management LLC.
Palmer Ave. 2900-2902: $467,500, Ann Moore Heim, William L. Heim and William M. Heim to Judith J. Levitsky Overland and Judith J. Levitsky Yakova.
Pine St. 1331: $416,000, Karen Louise Brady Pirner to David Anthony Pirner.
Prytania St. 5607: $222,000, Angela Rose Platzer and Robert Arthur Platzer to Karla Barrios Pertuit and Wayne Anthony Pertuit Jr.
S. Roman St. 4316: $325,000, Colette Brogna to Ana Bella Pineda Brenes.
Soniat St. 2611: $469,000, Cab Real Estate Fund LLC to Brian Mizuki and Britta Kiskadden Staubes.
St. Charles Ave. 3721: $900,000, Thomas Block to Alma Pinet Braun McBride and James R. McBride.
St. Charles Ave. 5421: $485,000, Gloria Stechmann Slater to Elliott 2014 Trust.
St. Charles Ave. 7014: $218,500, Sharon Ruth Stanley Bennett to John Boyer Saer and Kathleen Walsh Saer.
State St. Drive 3317: $410,000, Leslie Rodriguez Martin and Philip Wayne Martin to Roland Paul Jude Gilfour.
Tchoupitoulas St. 3717; Tchoupitoulas St. 3719: $175,000, Lee Terrell Nesbitt III to Koll LLC.
Valence St. 935: $705,000, Sydney & Company LLC to Bethany Peeples Berghoff and Justin B. Berghoff.
Versailles Boulevard 32: $540,000, James F. Grillo to Douglas B. Wood, and Olivia Hebert Wood.
Webster St. 620-622: $440,000, Anna Margaret Wellman Baus, Cathy Ann Wellman, Herbert Charles Wellman Jr. and Matthew Anthony Wellman to Kreg J. Kornick.
District 7
Belfast St. 7822: $745,000, Ann M. Philbrick Rodrigue and Kimberly L. Rodrigue Philbrick to Danielle Doiron Leger and Walter John Leger III.
Bellaire Drive 6365: $360,000, Bruce Albert Bertram to Jennifer Badeaux Falke.
Birch St. 8823 1/2; Birch St. 8825: $399,000, Katharine Kara Breithaupt to Thomas Schmidt III.
Burdette St. 817-19: $599,000, Lisa Pepper Smithson and Peter J. Smithson to David A. Abramson and Kelly Morais Abramson.
Burthe St. 8123-25: $765,000, Caroline Williamson Roberson to Dana Erin Dupre Ehrenwerth and Justin Reid Ehrenwerth.
Cherokee St. 248: $189,000, Dara Dauterive Feaming and Mark D. Fleming to 248 Cherokee LLC.
Cohn St. 7318-7320: $355,000, Bryan Edward Bowdler and Meredith Anne Cotter Bowdler to Allison Arno Mayer Henderson and James Henderson.
Cohn St. 8916: $245,000, Danos Family Properties LLC to Sean R. Kemp.
Dante St. 1118: $279,000, Colleen Marie Wright Downs and Eugene Lee Downs to Kamran Hyder Jinnah and Sharri Murray Jinnah.
Fig St. 9003: $80,000, Landry Construction Inc. to Demitri Warner.
Forshey St. 7904-06: $142,500, Adis Rivera Matute and Yony Antonio Matute to Kaylah D. Jones and Kwovadus Ford.
Forshey St. 9015-17: $85,000, Giant of New Orleans LLC to Bolden Real Estate LLC.
Forshey St. 9028-30: $115,000, Daniel Henry Holmes, Deborah Holmes, Melvin Holmes, Sandra A. Wheeler, Sheila Holmes Williams, Sheryl Holmes Denis, Tamika Wheeler Franklin, Tatiana Wheeler James Santee, Troy Holmes Sr. and Undra Holmes to Kevin Maurice Franklin Jr.
Hamilton St. 4300: $70,000, Donna Faye Franklin to New Orleans Country Club.
Hillary St. 1023: donation, no value stated, Camille Isadora Lopez Pollan to Jason Pollan.
Live Oak St. 2909-11: $400, Darrell T. Mitchell and Thomas R. Mitchell III to Pritchard Place Properties LLC.
Maryland Drive 35: $339,000, Marjorie Norvell Jacobs to Meagan Rose Baccinelli Mendis and Mitchell Sumathy Mendis.
Monroe St. 2520: $114,000, Clarence A. Gilyard and Wanda Lovelady Gilyard to Gregory Dinette III.
Oak St. 8416: $525,000, Anne Wolfe Nicolay to Allison Plyer.
Oleander St. 8117: $292,000, Francis J. Fasone and Phyllis Pittman Fasone to Evelyn Evans Freiberg and Evelyn Evans Jenkins.
Olive St. 7205-07: donation, no value stated, Geneva Ratcliff to Debra A. Dents.
Olive St. 7205-07: donation, no value stated, Janice Scott to Debra A. Dents.
Stafford Place 404: donation, no value stated, Seung Jong Park and Youngjin Juhn Park to Bohyung Katie Park.
Stroelitz St. 9540-42: $65,000, Darryl L. Joiner Sr. and Dolores Reese Joiner to Morris Kirschman & Co. LLC.
Willow St. 8226: $375,000, Aimee Duplantis Shwery and Matthew W. Shwery to Anne Wolfe Nicolay.