EAST JEFFERSON
Transfers for June 15-21
HARAHAN
Colonial Park subdivision, lot 33, square B: Donation, Bernard L. Mares Sr. Testamentary Trust to Charmaine G. Mares.
Elmwood Industrial Park subdivision, lot 22, square 2: $95,000, Susan M. C. Netterville to John J. Usey and Jaime L. Usey.
West Imperial Drive 186: $275,000, Ryan M. Bonnecarrere and Bridget M. Bonnecarrere to Jason B. Douglas and Sarah R. Douglas.
JEFFERSON
Jefferson Heights Ave. 163: $130,000, Kim Foret, Robert D. Hamer II, Kenneth D. Hamer II, Lori A. A. H. Hamer, Kim S. Hamer and Lori A.A.H. Hicks to Christopher Vincent.
Jefferson Heights Ave. 361: $307,000, Mykola Ianchenko to Stephen J. Delbert and Megan K. N. Delbert.
Jefferson Park East 713: $189,000, Joshua H. Dyer and Brandee K. Dyer to Brent A. Ledet and Elizabeth T. Ledet.
Oak Ave. 334: Donation, Wendy V. Bordelon to Shirley K. Vicknair.
Rufin Place 12: $378,000, Charlene L. Esteves to Caroline P. Middleton.
San Jose Ave. 12: $199,900, Sarah R. Douglas to Katie L. Krajcer.
KENNER
27th St. 301-303: $157,000, KNIRA LLC to Karla Gomez.
Arkansas Ave. 3406: $60,000, Jean M. K. Verbos, Sandra G. Uhle and Andrea G. Ockman to Jinlan & Yong Properties LLC.
Canary Ansas Drive 5325: $405,000, Derek M. Tallant and Summer D. B. Tallant to Joseph J. Parks and Stephanie T. Parks.
Chateau Estates South subdivision, lot 4, square 7: Donation, Darrell M. Fink to Jane B. Fink.
Chateau Latour Drive 70: $574,000, Robert C. Maurer and Barbara H. Maurer to Kevin Lisicki and Michele Lisicki.
Connecticut Ave. 4309: $216,000, Frederic A. Wendt, Monica B. Wendt, April Wendt, Monica W. Gaspard and April W. Schamberger to Nick A. Blanchard and Megan M. Blanchard.
Driftwood Village condo, unit C: $57,000, Alicia G. Connelly to Sanya F. Abbas.
Echezeaux Drive 49: $298,000, Kirk P. Langheinz and Jordan B. Langheinz to Ashley A. Barrios and Renee E.L. Barrios.
Gabriel subdivision, lot 210A: $210,000, Pentek Homes LLC to John Melamn and Jamie R. Melamn.
Gabriel subdivision, lot 80A: $235,000, Karl F. Wulf and Maritza Y. Wulf to Nayana A. Parekh.
Gerry Drive 610: $117,500, Natalie Brassette to Ricardo Ortiz.
Hanson Place subdivision, lot 38A, square 4: $72,500, Dana C. Hooper to Sennbros LLC.
Hanson Place subdivision, lot C, square 1: $185,000, Brian C. Schmalz and Julie R. Schmalz to Brisbi Development LLC.
Illinois Ave. 3100: $152,900, Matthew R. Morey and Tressie B. Morey to Deborah S. Pearce.
Iowa Ave. 1927: $146,500, William N. Nuckles and Shanna F. Nuckles to Song Ngo and Chan T. L. Ngo.
Iowa Ave. 2600: Donation, Juanita P. Richard to Charles C. Richard.
Kenner Heights subdivision, lot 16, square 160: $18,000, Melissa S. L. Boudreaux, Leonard A. Losch III, Jeremy D. Losch and Karen D. Losch to 1016 24th Street LLC.
Loyola Drive West 4233: $120,270, Standard Mortgage Corp. to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development.
Oakland Plantation subdivision, lot 6: Donation, Alicia M. Danove to Michael W. Granger.
Ole Miss Drive 3300: $90,000, Mary T. Yarbrough to Parish Property Investment Group LLC.
Petit Berdot Drive 605: $307,500, William E. Wall and Carol O. Wall to Robert S. Bauman and Lisa L. Bauman.
Roosevelt Blvd. 1938: $100,000, Anthony Molero III, Wilma D. Molero and Victoria A. M. Richard to Ashley E. B. Kraemer and Roy A. Kraemer.
Roosevelt Blvd. 2117: $166,000, George M. Grissom to Melissa J. Lacoste.
Tennessee Ave. 3437: $205,000, Susan J. Borner, Jennifer B. Ruppel and John M. Borner to Vitalie Caus and Violeta S. Caus.
VFW subdivision, lot 9A, square B: $80,000, Sharen B. Moore to Christopher J. Fanguy and Tracy H. Fanguy.
West Loyola Drive 323: $39,000, Edwin J. Carlson to Javier Tovar.
METAIRIE
39th St. 3113: $525,000, Sudhakar V. Melachuri and Lavanya R. Melachuri to August Calderaro III and Christina S. Calderaro.
40th St. 3101: $265,000, Stephen J. Smith and Rachel A. Smith to Charles D. Porter and Claire M. Porter.
8th St. 3223: Cris Mandry Properties LLC to 8th Street Investors LLC, $5,000,000.
Academy Drive 3408: $331,000, Empire Construction Services LLC to Ashley C. Hiser and Austin B. Hiser.
Academy Drive 4201: $227,000, Elaine F. L. Calamia to Jamie M. Chauvin.
Alta St. 1016: $215,000, Elizabeth G. Runnels to Timothy O. Flotte and Melissa G. Flotte.
Althea Lane 4: $823,500, Michael J. Guarisco and Whitney L. W. Guarisco to Leo R. Mcaloon III and Mary E.R. Mcaloon.
Andrews Ave. 1117: $17,167, Alexis Wallace to Ronald A. Garris.
Athania Parkway 809: $265,000, PMS Property Management LLC to Anna M. Thigpen, Douglas D. Thigpen and Kellie C. Thigpen.
Atherton Drive 805: $929,000, Marechal Property Ventures LLC to Ryan M. Scully and Amie L. Scully.
Bonnabel Place, square 19, no further data: Bonnabel Properties Inc. to Leslie Bertucci, $10,000.
Bore St. 3225: Donation, Wanda Capdeville to JSH Investments LLC.
Boutall St. 5904: $279,000, Jennifer D. Francis to Jayantilal Patel.
Boutall St. 6105: $239,000, Brett Windmann and Ellen H. Windmann to Nan Jiang.
Bridgedale B. subdivision, lot 12, square 48: $169,900, Casacorp LLC to Taylor G. Novotny.
Carnation Ave. 1125: $180,000, Sammie L. J. Miller to Soldani Investments LLC.
Catherine Ave. 3825: $100,000, Mary B. Leichtenberg, Dawn E. L. West and Scott D. Leichtenberg to PMS Property Management LLC.
Cleary Ave. 3821: $190,000, Frank R. Seavey to HNG Properties LLC.
Country Club Homes 2. subdivision, lot 7, square 3: $287,000, Estate Acquisition Inc. to Darrin Parent and Dafne S. Parent.
Disney Drive 1404: $150,000, Nancy G. Norton to Chester F. Christopher II.
East Livingston Place 249: $557,500, Kent L. Wise and Michelle P. Wise to Bancroft Property Investments LLC.
East St. Mary 4529: Donation, Duc H. Nguyen to Kim A. T. N. Cao.
Elizabeth St. 2808: $89,000, Cheryl R. Rauch to Delise Investments LLC.
Green Aces Road 1709: $171,000, Todd A. Calamari and Kendra C. Calamari to Bethany E. Mathews.
Harang Ave. 808: $196,500, Karla M. Farnet to William G. P. Romero and Stephanie N. Paz-Romero.
Haring Road 1204: $100,000, Lester Homes LLC to JNG Construction LLC.
Haring Road 1616: $164,000, Jody P. Vicknair and Kristine G. Vicknair to J. Rice Associates LLC.
Helois Ave. 1203: $657,000, Joan K. Grush to Derek Morel and Lauren M. Morel.
Highway Park subdivision, lot A, square 361: Donation, Charles C. Richard to Lillian A. Richard.
Hilton Drive 4528: $117,800, Caroline N. Plaisance to Daniel E. Plaisance.
Ingrid Lane 2717: $270,000, Thomas Register to Francis Fournet.
Jeanette Drive 5104: $324,000, Brandon W. Richard and Alecia C. Richard to Eric M. Winters and Jennifer S. Winters.
Judith St. 2804: $288,000, Scariano Properties LLC to Dayna M. Funck and Scott D. Latham.
Kent Ave. 805: Donation, Linda A. C. McNamara to Keith A. Chiro.
Metairie Club Gardens subdivision, lot B, square E: Donation, Roy A. Guercio Jr., Marilyn Nuccio Guercio Revocable Trust and Randy Guercio Trust to Gregory G. Rittiner.
Metairie Heights Ave. 2736: $191,000, Aaron J. Fitzsimmons to Lillian M. Villere.
MM Gilchrist West Carrollton subdivision, lot 18, square 3: $205,000, Gerald J. Derbes to Julie P. Lavergne and Oday J. Lavergne Jr.
N. Cumberland Ave. 809: $80,000, Carolyn A. Edwards, William C. Edwards and David E. Edwards to 809 Cumberland Property LLC.
N. Upland Ave. 1408: $220,000, Janice G. Hodgson to Keith W. Knobloch, Deirdre K. Knobloch and Brandon W. Knobloch.
N. Woodland Ave. 829: Donation, Diane V. Lee to Diane Lee Living Trust.
Newman Ave. 1105: $150,000, Anthony A. Oncale Jr. and Judy L. Oncale to Ashley E. Aucoin.
North Hullen St. 2325: $850,000, 2325 North Hullen Properties LLC to Centric Holdings LLC.
Nursery St. 1524: Donation, Joseph E. Windmeyer to Evelyne W. Berner.
Orion Ave. 446: $253,000, Patina 446 LLC, Gina M. Ragland, Howard P. Ragland and Gina R. Melito to Joseph J. Helm and Stacy D. Helm.
Orion Ave. 446: $13,497, Bonnabel Properties Inc. to Joseph J. Helm and Stacy D. Helm.
Papworth Ave. 122: $238,000, Melissa G. Flotte, Timothy Flotte and Melissa F. Gonsoulin to Karoline P. Ruppenicker, Donna R. Ruppenicker, Karoline R. Prentice and Donna R. Reeve.
Pasadena St. 706: $285,500, JEC Development LLC to Aimee Moran and Daniel S. Moran.
Persimmon Ave. 1532: Donation, Keith Buhler and Bridget H. Buhler to William G. Heller III.
Pontchartrain Caye condo, unit 3D: $370,000, Michelle A. W. Marrocco to Camp Hill LLC.
Pontchartrain Place condo, unit 311: $275,000, Robert S. Walker to Nicholas A. Schiro.
Pontchartrain Shores subdivision, lot 16, square 29: Donation, Harry J. Atwood Jr. to Scott J. Atwood.
Richland Ave. 3600: $374,000, Steven J. Cooke and Dana U. Cooke to William W. Young IV and Angle R. Young.
Ridgelake Drive 3013, unit 215: $125,000, Megan E. Terrebonne, Jonathan D. Foucheaux and Megan T. Foucheaux to Jennifer Pham.
Rosalie Court 5912: $150,000, Rosary R. Fazende to 720 N. Dilton LLC.
S. Turnbull Drive 1026: $195,000, Cory J. Ancar to Madelyn R. Sbisa.
Sells St. 2505: $155,000, Mark P. Lococo to Dolin Properties LLC.
Taft Park 3117-3119: $107,500, Gwendolyn K. Brown, Rebecca E. Brown and Ronald D. Brown to Trinh Vo LLC.
Taft Park, lots 14 and 15, part lot 3: $110,500, Elaine G. Kilday, Gwendolyn K. Brown, Rebecca E. Brown and Ronald D. Brown to Trinh Vo LLC.
Transcontinental Drive 1413: $590,000, Edward M. Cabos and Cherie K. Cabos to James E. Sablich III and Karen T. Sablich.
Transcontinental Drive 720: $125,000, Donald J. Callia Jr., Mary D. Callia, Brandi L. F. Callia, Lisa M. S. Callia, Mary C. Degrasse, Brandi L. C. Ford and Lisa M. C. Schwab to Allen J. Villarrubia and Angelle Villarrubia.
Tribune St. 43: $200,000, Glenda A. E. Bradley to Marilyn K. Neely.
Waldo St. 249: $166,000, Keith R. Fremin, Yancy S. Fremin and Debra D. F. Kessler to Juliette C. Lacour.
Westgate subdivision, lot 11, square L: $137,031, Staci A. Frilot to Hilary H. Landry LLC.
Whitney Place condo, unit 109: $79,000, Linda C. Galliano to Christopher K. Koch and Darlene W. Koch.
Whitney Place condo, unit 907: $83,000, Laura P. Olister, John K. Phillips Jr., Denise P. Brunner and Stephen M. Phillips to Roxana C. Falconi.
William David Parkway subdivision, lot 3, square 4: Donation, Matmoor Inc. to Sally P. Wimberly and John T. Wimberly.
Wilson Ave. 1438: $96,817, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development.
RIVER RIDGE
Cypress Ridge subdivision, lot 27A: $1,200,000, RIT-CR LLC to Gadwall 21 LLC.
Darby Lane 8913: $465,000, Paul G. Pastorek and Kathleen S. Pastorek to Thomas D. Freeman Jr.
Elizabeth Ave. 136: $160,000, Timothy L. Huval to Daniel W. Dennis Jr. and Erica E. Huval.
Hyde Place 10109: $540,000, Preston L. Curtis Jr. and Andrea Z. Curtis to Brandon W. Richard and Alecia C. Richard.
Lyons St. 10626: $150,000, Mildred H. Garza to Chenier R. Montz.
Nelson Drive 316: $293,000, Doris M. Yochim to Badran B. Sulieman.
North Upland Ave. 625: $142,000, Ronald J. Sylvester to Stephanie Navarro.
Sophia St. 701: $210,000, Melissa A. Vallery and Anthony C. Leblanc to Barbara A. Giles.